In Bhutan , lies a tale of triumphs and challenges within the kingdom's orange industry. For decades, mandarin oranges, locally known as Chatuki have been a source of pride and prosperity for Bhutanese farmers and exporters. These vibrant citrus fruits, with their sweet-tart flavor and juicy flesh have not only adorned the hillsides but have also filled the pockets of those who cultivate them. However, beneath the surface of this citrus success story, lie hurdles that threaten to dampen Bhutan's orange dreams.

Mandarin oranges, particularly the Chatuki variety, have long been a cash crop superstar in Bhutan. With exports soaring to a remarkable $10 million in 2014, these fruits have become a significant source of income for farmers and a prized commodity in the market. The Chatuki Orange, with its vibrant hue, thin rind and snack-worthy appeal, has captured the hearts and taste buds of consumers both locally and internationally. Its distinct flavor profile, balancing sweetness with a hint of tartness has made it a favorite choice among citrus enthusiasts.

Despite the sweet success of Bhutan's orange industry, challenges loom on the horizon. One of the most pressing issues facing Bhutanese farmers is the threat of Huanglongbing, a citrus disease spread by insects. This disease weakens trees and produces bitter, green fruit, leading to the destruction of many orange orchards across the kingdom. Additionally, climate change poses a significant challenge, with unpredictable weather patterns impacting orange production. Despite the adoption of modern farming techniques, including efficient irrigation systems and organic fertilizers, Bhutan's orange production has struggled to see significant growth in recent years.

Amidst these challenges, Bhutan remains resilient, with efforts underway to address the issues plaguing the orange industry. Scientists and agricultural experts are working diligently to develop disease-resistant orange varieties and improve farming practices to adapt to changing climates. Recent data indicates a slight increase in orange production compared to the previous year, suggesting progress in overcoming obstacles. Bhutan continues to focus on exporting its oranges to neighboring countries like Bangladesh and India highlighting the industry's potential for continued growth and success.

As Bhutan's orange industry navigates through turbulent waters, the road ahead remains uncertain. The future of the kingdom's citrus sector hinges on its ability to combat disease and climate change effectively. However, amidst the challenges, there is optimism. The allure of the Chatuki Orange and the resilience of Bhutanese farmers paint a picture of hope for the future. In the valleys and hillsides of this enchanting land, the zest for oranges is not just a flavor but a promise of a fruitful tomorrow.

Bhutan's orange industry stands as a proof to the kingdom's spirit of perseverance and innovation. Despite the hurdles it faces, the industry continues to thrive, driven by the dedication of its farmers and the potential for growth in both domestic and international markets.



Source :

https://www.thethirdpole.net/en/climate/bhutans-oranges-threatened-by-disease-and-climate-change/

https://www.indexbox.io/store/bhutan-oranges-market-report-analysis-and-forecast-to-2025/