Assam has many tourist gems which are not well known among the general public. One such gem is the Biswanath Ghat which is located near Biswanath Chariali town in the Biswanath district.

Best Tourism village of India in 2023

This place attained immense significance last year in September last year, the Union Ministry of Tourism selected Biswanath Ghat as the best tourism village of India for2023. The place was chosen from among 791 applications from 31 States and Union Territories. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said the Tourism Ministry shortlisted Assam from amongst 791 applications from across the country.

Importance of Biswanath Ghat

Located on the banks of the mighty Brahmaputra, the place is named after the ancient Biswanath temple. It is called Gupta Kashi, in comparison with Kashi during the golden rule of the Guptas. Going by popular sayings, Kashi was home to temples housing about 330 million gods and goddesses. The ghat has a cluster of more than 100 temples in the vicinity.

A Shiva temple, which was the erstwhile Biswanath temple, was located at the confluence of Bridhaganga (Burigonga) river with Brahmaputra. But now what is left of it are just the stone posts, beams and other ruins. During the summer the temple remains under water. Only in winter, worship is done by constructing a temporary shed which draws lots of tourists. As a Tourist Destination Biswanath Ghat, though a religious place, makes for a perfect tourist destination during the winters. The water level of the Brahmaputra recedes with the coming of the winter and gives way to lush golden riverine sand beaches for tourists to explore. The lowered water level also brings most of the rocks in the small riverine bay out from below the water and they make a magnificent view.



Just on the opposite bank of the Brahmaputra lies the majestic Kaziranga National Park, and in the far distance, you can see the hills of Karbi Anglong. People are also highly recommended to visit the place during the festival of Rongali Bihu. The third day of the festival, known as Goxai Bihu, becomes a big affair here as devotees gather in large numbers to join in the festivities and take out areligious procession in the area.

Temple Hopping

The ghat has several temples and many of them are worth looking around. A new Biswanath temple was built in the village in the area and it is worth paying a visit to. There are several smaller temples in the area and it is said that there are many more yet to be discovered which lie hidden or remain submerged under the river. Perhaps the most magnificent temple to be seen here is the Bordol Temple built by the Ahom king Rajeswar Singha. This temple has the same architectural design of the famous Shiva Dol temple of Sivasagar and is a brilliant example of the Ahom style of architecture. There is also an island present near the Biswanath Ghat which is known as Umatumuni. This island is a tourist spot as it houses a tourist lodge and also some remnants of an old temple.

Reaching Biswanath Ghat

Reaching Biswanath Ghat is not a problem. Once you reach Biswanath Chariali town, you can either take a taxi or an autorickshaw to the place which is about 30 minutes away from the town. There are also several options of hotels and lodges in the town as well.

Nearby Attractions

The most attractive option for tourists in the nearby range has to be the world renowned Kaziranga National Park. Infact, Biswanath Ghat falls within the periphery of the park area. However the main park area which is what attracts the tourists is almost 90 kilometers from the spot.

Another spot worth visiting nearby is Tezpur town, which is at a distance of 45 kilometers. Tezpur is a historical city and offers great options like the picturesque Agnigarh Hill, the archaeological site of Cole Park and the revered Mahabhairab Temple.

If tourists can increase their range a bit, then Bhalukpong in neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh is also a good option. Located at a distance of about 100 kilometers, Bhalukpong is a haven for adventure seekers as one can do river rafting in Kameng River or go for sightseeing at the Pankhe Tiger Reserve.

In conclusion, Biswanath Ghat makes a great option to visit along with family and friends if you are in the mood for some exploration and adventure. The place’s picturesque beauty will leave you spellbound and will continue to haunt you to make another visit sooner than you think.