A beautiful landscape nestled on the Indo-Bhutan border in the Tamulpur district of Assam, Bogamati lies entirely in the newly created Baksa district in Assam.

Covered with dense forest, this has become a famous picnic spot for locals and travellers alike. Bogamati is beautiful and is located on the mouth of the Barnadi River and the scenic view of the Bhutan Hills is what attracts people to this place.

Bogamati is very well connected to nearby towns, like Tamulpur, Udalguri, Rangia, and Guwahati- the capital city of Assam as well as the neighboring country Bhutan.

Reasons to visit

Bogamati is blessed with a beautiful Buddha Temple

Plenty of activities, like Rafting, Zippling, Trekking, motorbike and bicycle riding, and racing available

Nearby sanctuary ‘Barnadi’ which is the home of a rich variety of flora and fauna will be a major attraction for tourists.

Will be just a few kilometers far away from the proposed medical college of Tamulpur

What to see around

Manas National Park, a key tourist destination for all of Assam, is the most well-known attraction in Baksa. Numerous species of various animals and plants may be found there. Additionally, it's a haven for bird lovers, since many migrating species stop by here in the winter. Tigers, leopards, elephants, bison, langurs, and other animals may all be seen here.

Another site you might go to is Moina Pukhuri. It is a hiking destination, and hiking across the rocky hills is an unforgettable experience. Another popular tourist spot in the Baksa area is Manas Soushi Khongkhor which is an eco-tourism area with a nearby river and wonderful views of the hills.

Need of the Eco-Resort

The increased urbanization in all the places had made a man busy and fast-moving the need of the common man made him earn more to acquaint such needs more earnings means working more naturally and having to work for more hours of the day and living less leisurely time.

The person living beyond some limit has an impact on his productivity and produces less and this has been introduced in the early stage.

Industrialization spread into every part of society and more people were attracted to industries and other similar criteria. Due to the increase in population and commercial administration.

The forest area is decreasing and the wildlife gets affected to create awareness of this it is important to tell people about Wildlife and create a relationship between Wildlife and human being to give more information about our Wildlife and give a pure feeling of nature.