Boon for cancer survivors: Nilima Lakhani's advanced hair restoration techniques

Nilima Lakhani, an award-winning cosmetics artist and the founder of O'Some Brows has marked a remarkable breakthrough in transforming lives through her treatments.

With advanced innovations that changed lives, the artist has excelled in her 'nano scalp hair strokes' and 'nano brows techniques' for cancer survivors - non-invasive hair restoration and eyebrow reconstruction solutions highlighting her passion for empowering clients.

From Henna artist to beauty industry leader

As a child, the artist watched her mother prepare brides with intricate henna designs which in turn inspired her to pursue beauty and artistry as a lifelong passion.

“I have always felt drawn to art, whether I worked with henna or painted,” she says, further adding, “When I moved to Australia in 2013, I realised the growing demand for semi-permanent solutions that combined artistry with practicality.”

Lakhani opened her first salon in Melbourne, quickly earning acclaim for her advanced work on brows, lips, and lashes. By 2016, she expanded O’some Brows into multiple locations across Australia and later launched two more studios in Atlanta, Georgia. These milestones provided the foundation for her revolutionary nano scalp hair strokes and nano brow techniques.

Nano brow technique for cancer survivors

The artist developed the nano brow technique to solve challenges that arise out of chemotherapy - eyebrow loss - a devastating experience for many cancer survivors since eyebrows play a crucial role in facial expressions.

While traditional microblading has served as a common option, the technique’s multiple micro-needles often cause unnecessary discomfort for patients with sensitive, post-treatment skin.



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Lakhani uses a digital PMU (Permanent Makeup) machine with a single nano-needle to minimise trauma to the skin. The machine operates at lower voltage and includes an adjustable needle bar, allowing her to perform precise, gentle strokes. She pairs this method with Hanafy hybrid pigments, which heal faster and last longer.

These advancements aim to provide cancer survivor clients with a more comfortable experience, potentially offering a natural-looking outcome that may last longer.

“Our nano brow technique restores not just eyebrows but also confidence,” she says.

She also channels her proficiency into her upcoming book, “Cosmetic Tattoo for Cancer Survivors," explaining the importance of permanent makeup services for recovery. Through her writing, she aims to educate practitioners and clients while promoting awareness of PMU’s transformative impact.

Nano scalp hair strokes technique

This technique offers an innovative solution for individuals experiencing hair thinning or patchy hair loss. Unlike traditional scalp micro-pigmentation (SMP), which relies on dot-like pigment deposits to mimic hair stubble, slant uses ultra-fine strokes to replicate real hair growth.

“This technique mimics how the brain interprets shadows and depth, delivering a realistic three-dimensional effect,” she explains.

This semi-permanent technique, which lasts up to 18 months, benefits clients with alopecia, age-related hair thinning, or medically induced hair loss.

Dedication to excellence

Lakhani was also honoured as 'Bronze Globee® Winner' at the 17th Annual Globee® Awards for Achievement (Women in Business), for her contribution as Special Cosmetic Tattoo - 'nano brows technique' for cancer survivors.

The Globee® Awards for Achievement recognises and celebrates the achievements of women in all industries worldwide.

“I am honoured to receive the award," said the director/owner of O’some Brows and Academy. “This award is a testament to our commitment to empowering women, fostering innovation, and driving excellence in Women Helping Women. Our team is dedicated to making a positive impact and delivering exceptional value to our clients and community.”

“We are delighted to honour the achievements of women in business and professionals from all over the world who are setting new standards of excellence,” says San Madan, President of the Globee Awards.

Over 1,100 judges from around the world, representing a diverse array of industry experts, applied for the judging process.

Meeting the growing demand for noninvasive solutions

The rising demand for low-maintenance, long-lasting beauty enhancements has driven interest in techniques like microblading, nano scalp hair strokes, and nano brows, providing inventive, noninvasive options that resonate with clients seeking convenience and confidence.

“People need solutions that fit their lives,” Nilima Lakhani says. “Whether someone struggles with hair loss or faces the aftermath of cancer treatment, these techniques offer real, impactful change.”

Empowering future beauty practitioners

In 2021, Lakhani expanded her business to include O’some Academy, a training institute that advances the skills of beauty professionals.

At the academy, Nilima teaches courses in microblading, lip tattooing, and her signature 'nano' techniques. She is also working on a specialised course, PMU techniques for cancer survivors, aimed at training artists in providing sensitive, effective care.

She says, “We mentor our students and provide the tools they need to succeed.”

Giving back through beauty with love

Her non-profit organisation 'Beauty with Love', which she co-founded with her husband, provides free permanent makeup services to cancer survivors and individuals with alopecia. The organisation offers treatments such as nano brows, eyebrow tattooing, and 3D areola reconstruction tattoos.

The organisation has grown internationally, with volunteers from Canada, Australia, and the US contributing their time and skillfulness.

“Hair loss devastates many cancer survivors, especially women,” she says. “Through Beauty with Love, we help them regain their confidence and dignity.”

After receiving the services, Crystal said, “I had the pleasure of receiving permanent makeup services from Nilima at O'Some Brows, and I am absolutely thrilled with my experience. As a breast cancer survivor, finding a compassionate artist who genuinely cares about her clients’ journeys was invaluable. Nilima offered her expertise pro bono to me and other survivors, and her kindness and skill have truly made a difference in my confidence.”

“The process was comfortable, and Nilima took the time to confirm my brows were precisely tailored to my face, leaving me with natural-looking, beautiful results,” Crystal added.

Recognition and future plans

In 2024, Nilima Lakhani received the 'Six Figures Earning Artist Award' at the World PMU Conference in Miami.

She shared her 'nano shading combo technique' with an international audience at WULOP Canada.

Following these accomplishments, she plans to expand her educational outreach through multilingual online courses to confirm that her prowess reaches a global audience.

“I aim to make beauty accessible and empower everyone by helping clients rebuild their confidence and mentoring future practitioners," Lakhani asserts.