Botany with GI Soul: Meghalaya’s Highland Berry Cherrapunji Gin Goes Luxe

There are spirits distilled in factories, and there are spirits distilled in stories. The newest launch from Cherrapunji Eastern Craft Gin belongs firmly in the latter category — a liquid expression of place, terroir and time, born from the wettest highlands on earth.

The brand today unveiled its latest creation: Mountain Berry Gin with Cherry Blossom, a dry, unsweetened, uncoloured gin shaped by the rains and terrain of Cherrapunji and Mawsynram — landscapes where moisture is not just weather but identity. Distilled from mineral-rich rainwater, the gin seeks not to imitate global styles but to speak the language of Meghalaya’s hills.

Flora in a Bottle

At its heart are two distinctly local signatures — the sweet-tart Sohiong berry, a beloved Khasi mountain fruit, and cherry blossom petals, capturing spring in the hills. Their interplay yields a gentle natural blush — a pink that isn’t painted, but earned.

Supporting notes unfold quietly beneath:

Taro root lends body and softness

Chamomile adds a whisper of calm

Khasi mandarin and Kaji Nemu lift the aromatics

Eastern Himalayan juniper provides the structural backbone

Together, they form a lush, floral-citrus profile, unmasked by additives. There is no sweetener, no artificial colour, nothing to blur or brighten. What remains is a clear transmission of origin, as if you were drinking the hillside itself.

Nose: floral, citrus, juniper

Palette: lush, silken, sweet-tart

Finish: lingering, berry-led, clean

Pour it over ice and the concentrated hue softens into a pale, soft pink — a visual that feels less like colour and more like highland mist catching sunrise.

Design With Purpose

If the gin speaks of restraint and clarity, the bottle mirrors that philosophy. The architectural stainless-steel language continues, this time accented with strategically placed deep-gold embossing that reads like hand-worked metal rather than ornament. The bottle is not designed to impress, but to endure.

Its defining innovation, however, lies in function: an integrated, patent-applied measuring cap. It’s not a flourish — it’s a promise of consistency, a bartender’s precision built right into the serve.

A Highlands Narrative

Craft spirits often claim terroir. This one delivers it. It reflects what the rainfall nourishes, what the soil anchors, and what the people hold dear. Meghalaya’s highlands are not merely invoked — they are distilled.

Mountain Berry Gin with Cherry Blossom is not a trend chasing gin or a novelty pink spirit. It is a terroir-driven craft expression — one that tastes of mist, forest, fruit and rain; one that carries the quiet authority of a place that has never needed to shout to be seen.

In a world of spirits that borrow identities, this one has its own. And it comes from the clouds.