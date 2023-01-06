Nothing beats lazing around on the warm sands under the sun, with a glorious view of the mighty Brahmaputra. With the arrival of the New Year, the Assam government organized the Brahmaputra Carnival 2023, which would showcase Assam's lively nature, Assamese customs, culture, handicrafts, food, and some adventure.

Hot air balloons, water skiing, beach cricket, beach volleyball, water surfing, kayaking, a daily dose of music, a range of ethnic food, zipline, Aqua Zorbing ATV ride, High Rope activities, Traditional Sports, and other activities are planned to heighten your adrenaline rush.

“I've read many stories about the festival. So I decided to bring my entire family and explore the festival. The festival offers a lot of ethnic food, music, and beach activities. Because we don't have many of them in Delhi, it will be a once-in-a-lifetime event for us”, said a Delhi visitor.

Talking exclusively to IndiaTodayNE, a female organizer stated, “Everything is going well so far, and there are regular cultural performances. More stalls will be added since the celebration will last a month. Nagaland, Manipur, and Rajasthan have food booths. We have notified all northeastern states, and we will shortly present all ethnic delicacies and traditional northeastern dress. We are hoping for a larger turnout, particularly on weekends. As we are having lots of women stallers this year so we are totally dedicated to providing them with a safe and secure stay throughout the festival”.

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Assam's tourism department has begun a month-long Brahmaputra Carnival 2023 celebration on a sand bar of the river Brahmaputra in order to draw people from all over the world to the state capital of Guwahati.

Daily regular ferry service from Rajaduar Ghat, MG Road, and Fancy Bazar has started specifically for the Brahmaputra Carnival on January 1st. If you want to experience the colourful carnival, taking a ferry to the sandbar is a terrific choice.

During the inauguration ceremony, CM Sarma said, “Enthralled by the ambiance at Brahmaputra Carnival that kicked off on a sandbar of mighty Brahmaputra. The tourist spot developed by the Tourism department in the lap of the river has truly harnessed Assam’s tourism potential.”

Enthralled by the ambience at Brahmaputra Carnival that kicked off on a sandbar of mighty Brahmaputra.



The tourist spot developed by Tourism dept in the lap of the river has truly harnessed Assam's tourism potential.

I'm sure it'll attract a lot of visitors in the coming days. pic.twitter.com/1XjCRd4eLi — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 1, 2023

According to Assam Tourism Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, the event is anticipated to draw tourists with its distinctive adventurous activities like as ferry rides, adventure sports, water sports, cultural extravaganzas, and much more.