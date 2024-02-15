The Indian variants of the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ are powered by the Exynos 2400 SoC.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series smartphones are getting a new update.

This update addresses the complaint of some users who have been experiencing a washed-out display in vivid mode by adding a new Vividness setting that allows better control of the colour depth in the display mode.

It also has added improvements to the camera system and Galaxy AI.

Samsung Galaxy S24 price in India

As of February 15, 2024, the Samsung Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra are priced as following in India:

256 GB, 8 GB: Rs 79,999

512 GB, 8 GB: Rs 89,999

1 TB: Rs 1,59,999

The Galaxy S24 Ultra comes in Titanium Gray, Titanium Black, Titanium Violet and Titanium Yellow.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Display

The S24 has a 6.2-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with HDR10+ support, 2600 nits of peak brightness, and dynamic tone mapping technology. The phone has a variable refresh rate display with a range of 1 Hz or 24 Hz to 120 Hz.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Storage

The S24 has 256GB and 512GB storage options with 8GB of RAM. The Galaxy S24 Plus has more RAM at 12GB, but the same storage options.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Camera

The S24 has a 12MP front camera and a 50MP + 12MP primary camera.

Resize it, retouch it. Just like that

Unlock the magic of AI-powered photo editing. Now you can effortlessly perfect your photos, ensuring every image shines. But that's not all, even if you couldn't capture the shot you wanted, Generative Edit can fill in backgrounds and make unwanted objects disappear.

Your must-haves are at your fingertips

Customize your daily experience with widgets on your lock screen and Always On Display. From important reminders to your local air quality, get the info you need at a glance.

Get acquainted with Galaxy AI

The headline feature of Samsung's new S line is its suite of AI features, which Samsung has dubbed Galaxy AI. The primary AI features are:

Live Translate: Allows you and someone speaking another language to both speak in your native tongues and get on-the-fly translations.

Note Assist: Leverages AI to improve the tone and legibility of your writing.

Generative Edit: Assists in editing photos.

Chat Assist: Translates messages and helps you with tone.

Notice the faster performance and extended battery life of the US S24 models with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile platform. Comparing the Gen 3 SoC to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor found in the Galaxy S23, performance and power efficiency are increased. Nevertheless, the 8GB LPDDR5X RAM found in Samsung's most recent flagship is the same as that of its predecessor. Positively, Samsung increased the battery capacity from 3,900mAh in the S23 to 4,000mAh.

Use Circle to Search to find anything on your screen

Samsung and Google collaborated to create a brand-new Circle to Search function for the S24. It lets you draw a circle around a portion of a picture or video with your finger. After that, Google displays search results for the items you highlighted. If Circle to Search functions as planned, it's a simple method to identify everything from plants to items, as well as locate address information and reviews for companies that appear in videos.

Get the perfect photo with improved AI image processing and Instant Slo-mo

The S24's cameras are identical to those of the S23, but there is a bright side: the upgraded chipset should result in better picture editing capabilities. AI is also being used widely here, from better picture and video previews (made possible by Super HDR) to smarter editing, where AI will remove undesired reflections or fill in any gaps created by shifting photo components.

7 years of updates mean there's no rush to upgrade to the S25

Samsung substantially extended the number of years during which software upgrades were provided. The software support for the whole Samsung Galaxy S24 family will be available for at least seven years after introduction, as opposed to the four years that were guaranteed with the S23.

Other features

The S24 has an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint sensor and supports an eSIM or two SIM cards.

FAQs

> What colours do Galaxy S24 and S24+ come in?

Galaxy S24 and S24+ come in Cobalt Violet, Amber Yellow, Onyx Black and Marble Gray.9 Jade Green, Sapphire Blue and Sandstone Orange are special colours available only on Samsung.com.

> What kinds of cameras do Galaxy S24 and S24+ have?

Galaxy S24 and S24+ both come with a 12MP Selfie Camera and a triple Rear Camera consisting of a 50MP Wide-angle Camera with 2x optical quality zoom, a 12MP Ultra Wide Camera and a 10MP 3x Optical Zoom Camera.11,12 You can use portrait mode on 2x and 3x zoom to take dynamic close-ups. Even in low light, take shots with reduced noise thanks to Nightography.13 And the new ProVisual engine enhances detail and colour for clear, vibrant high-resolution photos, even at digital zoom distances.

> Do Galaxy S24 and S24+ have Nightography?

Galaxy S24 and S24+ are equipped with Nightography. It's not just on the Rear Camera. Thanks to a dedicated ISP Block, you can take brilliant Nightography photos and videos on the Selfie Camera.13 Plus, the ProVisual engine harnesses the power of AI for zoom, delivering crisp, low-light photos and videos with reduced noise and enhanced detail.

> What AI features do Galaxy S24 and S24+ have?

Galaxy S24 and S24+ harness the power of AI throughout many apps and experiences. For example, the camera uses AI Zoom to take better zoom photos.15 You can use AI to edit images, like Generative Edit, which can fill in backgrounds and move, resize or erase objects.4 Live Translate lets you communicate in other languages over the phone.

> Can I transfer my data from iOS?

Yes, you can easily transfer your data from iOS or another Android to your new Galaxy device with Smart Switch.