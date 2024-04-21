Simon Cowell's fashion evolution has been as intriguing as his talent scouting skills. From the classic blue jeans and sweaters combo to suave suits and now, the pièce de résistance, red-tinted glasses.

But before you start thinking it's a bold fashion statement, there's more to it than meets the eye. Literally. Cowell, the maestro behind 'Britain's Got Talent,' isn't just setting trends; he's tackling a medical condition with style.

Those crimson lenses aren't just for show; they're his secret weapon against the 'laser-like' pain caused by incessant lights. And it seems they're not just fashionable; they're functional too, providing relief from the debilitating migraines that occasionally plague him.

Speaking about his condition and red glasses, Simon said: "The red glasses are because I have lights in my eyes all day long, and it's like a laser, and I get migraines, and that's like a filter. And they actually do work.”

So, while he may jest about being a fashion icon, his red-tinted glasses are more about necessity than trendsetting.