A common sight in every household – the nutritionally wholesome, green leafy vegetables are designated the distant corner in the kitchen. Except for the elders, very few would extend their hands towards the bowl containing the green leafy vegetables. But do you know, by ignoring your greens, you are missing out on major nutritional requirement from your body?

Amaranth leaves or the ‘Khutura Xaak’ as it is called in Assam, is packed with antioxidants, protein, vitamins, calcium, carbohydrates, iron and minerals.

So why should you add Amaranth leaves in your diet?

Amaranth is found in the foothills of the Himalayas and is available in various colours ranging from gold, red, green to purple. This superfood is highly nutritious packed with carbohydrates, proteins, vitamin K, folate, riboflavin, vitamin A, vitamin B6 and vitamin C.

They are a terrific source of manganese, iron, copper, calcium, magnesium, potassium and phosphorous necessary for maintainig proper mineral balance in the body.

For those suffering from celiac diseases or are gluten-intolerant, can receive their daily recommended dose of protein from Amaranth greens. Compared to other plant based sources such as rice, rye, oats etc, Amaranth contains 30 percent more protein with complete set of amino acids.

Apart from protein, the Khutura Xaak is known far and wide for its high dietary fiber content which improves health and reduces constipation. It is easily digestible and good for both young ones and elders.

So if you ever think of escaping from amaranth greens, just think what all you will be missing out to make your heart, mind, and body strong.

Just add those reds and greens onto your plate and transform your body into one of the most energised, packed with all nutrients and devoid of any deficiency