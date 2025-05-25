What if temple visits weren’t just solemn rituals but curious adventures? In Dynasties of Devotion, Deepa Mandlik urges readers to set aside the lens of routine reverence and step into the temples of India as seekers of stories, not just spirituality. The book isn’t a dry chronicle of history but a vivid tapestry woven with legend, architecture, long-lived legacy and dynastic ambition. With every chapter, Mandlik walks you through ancient corridors where stone speaks, where faith is not just worshipped but carved - where the past breathes through the present.

Spanning seven iconic temples, including the Brihadeeswara Temple, the Chennakeshava Temple and the majestic Kailasa Temple leading the journey, Mandlik doesn’t merely inform but narrates. Each chapter reads like a pilgrimage that isn’t just sacred but storied, visual, and deeply human. Through her lens, a temple is never just stone and shrine - it is a sculpture, sovereignty, and story.

The book opens with a quietly arresting reminder, a quote that speaks volumes. "Just as children do not truly appreciate their parents until later in life, I realized the significance of the Kailasa Temple and the brilliance of its creators much later on." Through this framing, the book extends a gentle reminder, urging readers to not just visit temples, but to really "see" them.

One of the most striking aspects of 'Dynasties of Devotion' is its visual storytelling. Scattered through its pages are high-quality images of temple facades, intricate idols, and time-worn architectural marvels that don’t just complement the narrative, they extend it. Each photograph is paired with thoughtful, precise explanations that breathe life into stone, forming a visual bridge to places most may never visit but can now inhabit in imagination.

Mandlik’s research flows with grace. Whether it’s tracing the Rashtrakutas’ vision or retelling legends etched in temple walls, like that of Shiv and Parvati locked in divine play - she lets the stones speak, quite literally.

Mandlik reminds us, with startling simplicity, that sculptures convey the emotions of the persons depicted, through their "body language". And just like that, a temple idol becomes a frozen moment of drama, devotion, or divine delight.

What elevates 'Dynasties of Devotion' further is the author’s geographical and cultural expansion into Cambodia. Her narrative dips into how Indian influence touched distant shores, how an Indian Brahmin named Kaundinya met a Naga princess, and how this union echoes in Cambodian art, architecture, and spiritual memory. The chapter, spanning the rich legacy of those long gone, is a reminder that Indian temple culture wasn’t confined to borders — it travelled, merged, and shaped civilisations beyond.

In a world that too often rushes past heritage, Mandlik slows us down. She gives temples their rightful place not only as places of worship but as marvels of human thought, effort, and expression. And in doing so, she brings fun, awe, and story back into temple visits.

A must-read for those who ever stood before a temple and wondered what lay beneath the surface. With 'Dynasties of Devotion', Deepa Mandlik doesn’t just tell us - she shows us.