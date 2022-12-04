Everything in an Indian wedding is prepared in advance, from the cuisine to the decorations to the guest list, so that everyone can enjoy the fiesta. People had been cooped up in their houses for the last two years due to the COVID-19 epidemic, and the excitement of the major event had been lacking. Destination weddings are becoming more popular as governments begin to let tourists again and the globe as a whole yearns to travel.

Meanwhile, in a recent video, Instagram user @Shreyaa shaah, a woman can be seen claiming that they had hired an entire plane for her sister's wedding. The following photo shows all of the relatives waving and applauding from inside the plane.

This video was uploaded three days ago and it has received over nine lakh likes and flooded with comments since it was shared.

“Out of all the unimaginable expensive weddings I've watched and heard about, this reel is THE one that made me feel that us brown people really aren't playing when it comes to weddings cause damnnnnnn”, one user commented.