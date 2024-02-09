Mars

The world's largest chocolate company, producing chocolate, mints, candy, and chewing gum.

Nestle

A Swiss company that has been making chocolate since 1866. Their chocolate bars have won awards for their quality and taste.

Toblerone

A Swiss creation that was first made in 1908. Toblerone is known for its smooth flavor, velvety texture, and signature break-off shape.

Confiserie Sprüngli

Known for its chocolate truffles and chocolate bars, this company is one of the oldest and most famous chocolate manufacturers in the world.

Guylian

A Belgian mass produced chocolate manufacturer that sells its chocolates in over 120 countries.

Valrhona

A leading chocolate brand chosen by the top Pastry Chefs and Chocolatiers worldwide.

Artisan du chocolat

A luxury chocolatier in the UK that sets trends and creates chocolate products with character.

Milka

A prominent chocolate brand known for its 3 main ingredients, cocoa beans, sugar, and 100% Alpine milk.