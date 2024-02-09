Famous Chocolates Around the World
Best and well-known chocolates around the World
Mars
The world's largest chocolate company, producing chocolate, mints, candy, and chewing gum.
Nestle
A Swiss company that has been making chocolate since 1866. Their chocolate bars have won awards for their quality and taste.
Toblerone
A Swiss creation that was first made in 1908. Toblerone is known for its smooth flavor, velvety texture, and signature break-off shape.
Confiserie Sprüngli
Known for its chocolate truffles and chocolate bars, this company is one of the oldest and most famous chocolate manufacturers in the world.
Guylian
A Belgian mass produced chocolate manufacturer that sells its chocolates in over 120 countries.
Valrhona
A leading chocolate brand chosen by the top Pastry Chefs and Chocolatiers worldwide.
Artisan du chocolat
A luxury chocolatier in the UK that sets trends and creates chocolate products with character.
Milka
A prominent chocolate brand known for its 3 main ingredients, cocoa beans, sugar, and 100% Alpine milk.
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