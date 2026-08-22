Flood-rescued elephant Joymoti airlifted to Vantara for specialised treatment

Joymoti, a 53-year-old female elephant rescued from floodwaters in Nagaland and Assam in July, is being airlifted to Vantara in Jamnagar for specialised veterinary treatment for multiple injuries and longstanding mobility problems.

Joymoti was swept away by floodwaters in Nagaland during the second week of July and was subsequently rescued by local communities with the assistance of government agencies. She sustained injuries to several parts of her body, including her forehead, right ear, the area above her tail, left inner thigh and abdomen. She also has a deep wound around her external genital area that had become infested with maggots.

Her right eye has suffered severe damage, resulting in blindness in that eye and persistent tearing. She also has longstanding lameness in her left hind leg following a fracture sustained during logging, which affects her mobility and ability to access food and water.

Following her rescue, Joymoti received first aid and primary veterinary care locally, including wound dressing, pain medication, multivitamin and mineral supplements and supportive treatment. However, given the extent of her injuries, her age and existing mobility challenges, veterinarians determined that she required specialised hospital care.

Her transfer to Vantara is being undertaken solely for medical treatment. Air transport has been chosen to reduce the duration and physical demands of long-distance ground travel, particularly in view of her injuries and mobility limitations.

The transfer has involved veterinary assessment and preparation before travel, along with arrangements for safe loading, in-flight monitoring and medical care upon arrival. Vantara said Joymoti would undergo a comprehensive veterinary assessment after reaching the facility and receive treatment for her injuries and eye condition, along with nutritional and supportive care as required.

The air transfer is described as a first-of-its-kind undertaking in India involving an elephant requiring intensive hospital care. The process requires coordination among veterinary teams, animal-care personnel and logistics teams to ensure the animal's safety throughout the journey.

Joymoti's case has also highlighted the need for specialised wildlife veterinary facilities closer to areas where elephants and other animals face emergencies arising from floods, human-wildlife conflict and other causes.

Vantara has proposed establishing three wildlife veterinary care centres in Assam, including a dedicated elephant facility, to strengthen local capacity for wildlife emergency treatment. According to the proposal, the centres would have species-specific infrastructure and veterinary support and would be operated independently by the Assam Forest Department.

The proposed facilities are intended to enable elephants and other wildlife in Assam to receive specialised treatment closer to the locations where emergencies occur, reducing the need for long-distance transportation.

Joymoti's transfer to Vantara is a temporary medical arrangement and does not constitute permanent relocation. The immediate focus is on providing specialised treatment and supportive care for her injuries and improving her prospects of recovery.