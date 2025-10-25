From an Assam author comes a thriller rooted in the Northeast

A book that seems deliberately understated yet keeps readers on the edge of their seats - that’s 'The Liar Among Us' for you.

Set in the misty hills of Sikkim, Bishhal Paull’s debut novel is a spider-knit web of several stories within one. It screams of thrill, suspense, horror, deceit, romance, folklore, rumour, friendship, ambition, and betrayal - in short, a complete package of everything it takes to demand attention. And Paull’s book certainly does.

“For my home—the beautiful Northeast India, whose incredible stories and folklore wait to travel farther than its forests and mountains.”

Born and raised in Assam’s Guwahati, the author’s intent to put Northeast India in the spotlight is unmistakable. His narrative, much like the region’s diversity, keeps shifting in tone and focus. But the real twist lies in how gracefully he weaves a psychological thriller into this vibrant setting.

The book, however, does seem to borrow (perhaps a little too much) from films and series - 'Student of the Year', for instance - to spin a story that never lets your attention slip. Still, Paull achieves what he sets out to do: deliver a fast-paced thriller layered with folk elements and sudden philosophical digressions.

At a time when the Indian young adult genre leans heavily on western influences, 'The Liar Among Us' stands out for bringing homegrown flavour to the table. Its characters shoulder the story with ease, each playing their part to perfection. At times, though, the plot feels rushed - a likely result of the many ideas Paull has tried to pack into a single volume.

Just when you expect one kind of thrill, a new unexpected turn shifts the narrative entirely. And then there’s the missing boy - the novel’s own scapegoat - whose disappearance sets the whole story in motion.

The book’s setting, a college that eerily reminds one of 'Student of the Year’s' St. Teresa or even the 'Sex Education' universe where Otis champions mental health, adds a familiar yet exaggerated flair. While that makes for entertaining reading, it occasionally drifts into the dramatic.

If there’s one thing I wish had been explored further, it’s the Northeast itself, particularly Sikkim, where the story unfolds. While Paull beautifully embeds regional folktales, there’s little mention of their origins or the myths behind them, slightly loosening the authenticity of their connection to Northeastern folklore.

The novel also takes brave strides in addressing complex, often uncomfortable themes - untouchability, inequality, mental health, illicit relationships, and politics - all of which mirror contemporary society. Paull plays his cards smartly, showing how students under academic and parental pressure wrestle with mental health while trying to fit into a world that rarely understands or cares.

With a brilliant start but an incomprehensible end, Paull certainly owes readers a sequel - otherwise, many will be left wondering why they never got a proper conclusion to the story they invested in.

Despite minor flaws, 'The Liar Among Us' is a strong debut and is already poised to become a series. All in all, the book keeps you on edge and leaves you wanting to know what happens next. If you’re intrigued, this is a book you’ll likely finish in one sitting.