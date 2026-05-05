From sculptural capes to diamond sarees, Met Gala 2026 redefined fashion

The red carpet of the transformed into a living museum of couture, culture and craftsmanship this year, but among all the glamour and spectacle, one debut created a wave across the global fashion world Indian billionaire Ananya Birla made her first-ever appearance at fashion’s biggest night, instantly becoming one of the most talked-about faces of the evening.

With this year’s theme, “Fashion Is Art”, designers were pushed beyond trends and tailoring into the realm of storytelling, sculpture and heritage. And nowhere was that artistic expression more visible than in the striking presence of Indian celebrities and designers who brought centuries of craftsmanship onto one of the world’s most-watched red carpets.

Ananya Birla embraced avant-garde elegance in a dramatic all-black couture creation by Robert Wun. Featuring a sculpted silhouette, flowing pleated skirt and mysterious face-covering detail, her look reflected theatrical artistry while maintaining regal sophistication. Her debut symbolised more than celebrity glamour, it marked the arrival of a new Indian billionaire figure onto the global luxury fashion stage.

Filmmaker Karan Johar also made his long-awaited Met Gala debut in a breathtaking custom ensemble by Manish Malhotra. Inspired by the paintings of legendary Indian artist Raja Ravi Varma, the outfit blended Indian royalty with wearable art through intricate zardozi embroidery, lotus motifs and flowing cape work.

Meanwhile, billionaire heiress Isha Ambani became one of the night’s biggest fashion sensations in a custom Gaurav Gupta couture masterpiece that redefined luxury craftsmanship. Her ensemble featured over 1,800 carats of diamonds, emeralds, polki and kundan embedded into a jewellery-integrated blouse crafted using heirloom stones from Nita Ambani’s private collection.

Paired with a handwoven gold tissue saree inspired by the ancient Ajanta frescoes and a sculptural resin-draped cape, the outfit blurred the line between fashion, architecture and fine art. Created over 1,200 hours by more than 50 artisans, the look stood as a tribute to India’s textile heritage and the often-overlooked artisans whose hands silently shape the world of haute couture.

Designer Manish Malhotra himself also walked the carpet in a refined black bandhgala ensemble paired with an embroidered cape carrying the names of artisans who contributed to its creation — a powerful statement recognising the craftsmen who remain the invisible backbone of global fashion.

Socialite and philanthropist Sudha Reddy embraced Indian storytelling traditions through a custom Manish Malhotra creation titled “Tree of Life”, inspired by Kalamkari art forms and featuring symbolic motifs such as the palapitta, jammi chettu, sun and moon.

While Indian stars commanded attention with heritage couture, Hollywood icons ensured the night remained unforgettable. Music legend Beyoncé returned to the Met Gala after a decade in a dramatic skeletal-inspired gown by Olivier Rousteing, accompanied by husband Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy Carter.

As expected, Rihanna arrived fashionably late alongside A$AP Rocky, dazzling in a jewel-encrusted couture look that instantly dominated global fashion conversations.

Other major stars including Venus Williams, Nicole Kidman, Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter also turned the iconic staircase of the Metropolitan Museum of Art into a grand theatrical runway.

But beyond celebrity glamour, Met Gala 2026 became a celebration of the real architects of fashion — the artisans, embroiderers, painters, weavers and designers whose creativity transformed garments into masterpieces. This year’s theme reminded the world that fashion is not merely clothing; it is history, sculpture, storytelling and living art stitched together by human hands.