It is time to look back at the moments, people, and trends that sparked our curiosity throughout the year. Google on December 8 released its 'Year in Search 2022' results for Indian users, which provide insight into how and what people in the nation looked for on the search engine throughout the year 2022. The yearender list covers a wide range of topics such as trending events, sports, news, movies, and more.

What India searched on Google in 2022

The patterns have changed significantly from 2021 with the popular topics in India, as people were more interested in searching for things linked to sports and entertainment than Covid-19. FIFA World Cup 2022 and the Indian Premier League have dominated the rankings.

The Cowin app and the FIFA World Cup took the second and third spots in the total 2022 trending search results, accordingly.

Most searched Movies in Google 2022

After nearly two years of isolation, the year 2022 arrived with a bang, bringing with it big blockbuster films such as Top Gun: Maverick and Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva. Movies released in 2022 helped to revitalize the world's faltering film industry while also providing audiences with a pleasurable theatre experience.

Encanto, The Batman, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Black Adam, Jurassic World Dominion, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Morbius, and Turning Red also grabbed the positions in most searched movies in 2022 on Google.

Most searched people in Google 2022

Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi made headlines earlier this year when the latter revealed that he was dating her. Following his incendiary tweets and personal photos, the two were named among the top ten most searched individuals on Google in 2022.

While Nupur Sharma is ranked top, Droupadi Murumu, the President of India, is placed second. Others on the list include Rishi Sunak, Anjali Arora, Abdu Rozik, Eknath Shinde, Pravin Tambe, and Amber Heard.

Most searched news events in Google 2022

The deaths of Lata Mangeshkar, Sidhu Moose Wala, Queen Elizabeth, and Shane Warne made headlines. The list of the most Googled news events in India in 2022 includes Lata Mangeshkar passing, Sidhu Moose Wala passing, Russia Ukraine war, UP Election results, Covid-19 cases in India, Shane Warne passing, Queen Elizabeth passing, KK passing, Har Ghar Tiranga, Bappi Lahiri passing.

Most searched recipes in Google 2022

Paneer pasanda was the most searched recipe in India and throughout the world, according to Google's Year In Search 2022 report. We are, however, not surprised. Anyone will be intrigued and impressed by the creamy, silky, and oh-so-flavorful paneer dish.

As 2022 comes to a close, we reflect on the year that really was. It was a delight to see the world back on its feet, with pre-pandemic normal life becoming 'normal' again. And, to round off the year on a high note, Google's Year In Search Report for 2022 is just an added joy to the people.