Nepal's culinary heritage shines brightly with Gundruk, a fermented leafy green vegetable cherished for its unique taste and nutritional benefits. Originating in the mountainous regions of Nepal, Gundruk has captured the hearts and taste buds of people not only in Nepal but also in Sikkim, India, Bhutan, Myanmar, and beyond. With its humble beginnings rooted in resourcefulness, Gundruk stands as a symbol of Nepalese culture, offering both flavor and sustenance to communities worldwide.

Crafted from the fermentation of leafy vegetables, Gundruk stands as a testament to resourcefulness, ensuring no leaf goes to waste during the harvest season. Its tangy punch and rich umami flavor evoke a culinary celebration, offering a taste of Nepalese heritage with every bite.



Gundruk's versatility knows no bounds, as it takes center stage in various culinary creations. Whether served as a comforting soup poured over hot rice, transformed into a zesty pickle, or blended into a soulful soup with the nuttiness of roasted soybeans, Gundruk continues to enthrall food enthusiasts worldwide.



In rural Nepal, Gundruk emerges as a lifeline during vegetable scarcity, providing essential minerals and a burst of flavor during the cold seasons. Its significance transcends mere sustenance, embodying a rich cultural legacy that resonates with Nepalese communities globally.



As the aroma of Gundruk ko Jhol fills kitchens across Nepal, generations continue to cherish this age-old recipe. Here's a glimpse into the traditional Gundruk ko Jhol recipe, a culinary tradition passed down through generations:



Gundruk ko Jhol Recipe: Ingredients:

• 1 tbsp gundruk per person

• 1 red onion, finely chopped

• 3-4 cloves of garlic, chopped

• 2 tomatoes, chopped

• 1/2 tsp grated ginger

• 1 green chili, chopped

• 1 large potato, boiled and chopped (optional)

• 2 tbsp mustard oil

• 1/2 tsp turmeric powder

• 1/2 tsp red chili powder (for color)

• A sprig of coriander leaves for garnish

• Salt to taste



Method:

1. Soak the gundruk in water for a few minutes, wash, and squeeze out excess water.

2. Heat a deep cooking pan/pot and add mustard oil. Once hot, sauté garlic, onion, ginger, chili, and tomatoes.

3. Add the soaked gundruk and sauté it.

4. Next, add turmeric powder, red chili powder, and salt. Optionally, add chopped boiled potato and smash it with the ladle.

5. Once well sautéed, add water accordingly (about one cup per person) and let the jhol come to a rolling boil.

With each spoonful of Gundruk ko Jhol, one not only indulges in a flavorful culinary experience but also partakes in a journey through Nepal's rich cultural tapestry, where tradition and innovation converge to create culinary magic.