"A rose by any other name would smell as sweet." - William Shakespeare

"The rose speaks of love silently, in a language known only to the heart." - Unknown

"A single rose can be my garden... a single friend, my world." - Leo Buscaglia

"Love planted a rose, and the world turned sweet." - Katharine Lee Bates

"The rose is a flower of love. The world has acclaimed it for centuries. Pink roses are for love hopeful and expectant. White roses are for love dead or forsaken, but the red roses, ah, the red roses are for love triumphant." - Unknown

"I'd rather have roses on my table than diamonds on my neck." - Emma Goldman

"There may be many flowers in a man's life, but there is only one rose." - Unknown

"The rose is the flower and handmaiden of love - the lily, her fair associate, is the emblem of beauty and purity." - Dorothea Dix

"A thorn defends the rose, harming only those who would steal the blossom." - Chinese Proverb

"What's in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet." - William Shakespeare, Romeo and Juliet