Hereilo, a remote village in Assam, situated at the tri-junction of Assam, Nagaland, and Manipur, is a hidden gem that remains largely untouched by modern conveniences. Located 90 kilometers from the district headquarters in Haflong, the journey to Hereilo is an arduous eight-hour trek over challenging roads. However, the effort is rewarded with the village’s breathtaking natural beauty and fertile lands, which are renowned for producing a variety of crops, including raja chillies, ginger, and wheat.

Established in 1952, Hereilo is home to a close-knit community of 322 people, predominantly belonging to the Zeme tribe. The village is comprised of 40 houses, with a gender distribution almost evenly split between 162 males and 160 females. Literacy rates in the village are alarmingly low, with only 20-25% of the population being literate. The local education infrastructure is limited to Hereilo L.P. School, which offers classes from kindergarten to fourth grade and struggles with a lack of teachers, serving just 10 students with a faculty of two.

Hereilo’s economy is primarily agricultural, with traditional Jhum cultivation playing a central role in sustaining the community. This method of shifting cultivation is deeply rooted in the cultural identity of the region. The village is also famous for the Hereiki (Jiri) River, a significant tributary of the Barak River, which originates here and serves as a natural boundary between Assam and Manipur. The village’s name, derived from the river and its surrounding hills, reflects the deep connection the residents have with their environment.

Culturally, the Zeme Naga people of Hereilo celebrate their unique seasonal festivals with vibrant displays of color and music, underscoring the village’s rich heritage. The dominant religion is Heraka, a socio-religious tradition practiced by the Zeliangrong Naga community, with the Hega Ngi festival marking a significant post-harvest celebration.

Despite its cultural wealth, Hereilo faces numerous challenges. Road connectivity and communication systems were once nearly nonexistent, but improvements are gradually being made under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY). However, the village remains largely isolated, with most residents relying on hunting, timber work, and agriculture for their livelihood. A few youth have pursued higher education abroad, but opportunities within the village remain scarce.

Security has been a long-standing concern for Hereilo, given its strategic location near the border and the historical presence of the NSCN-IM insurgency group. For years, villagers lived in fear of intimidation and threats. However, the deployment of the Assam Rifles brought much-needed peace, although their recent return to headquarters has left the village without a permanent security presence. Plans are underway to establish a small Assam Police station in Hereilo, which is expected to enhance the safety and stability of the region.

Hereilo’s blend of natural beauty, cultural richness, and resilience in the face of adversity makes it a unique and compelling part of Assam’s diverse landscape, though its challenges underscore the need for continued development and support.