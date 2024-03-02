Banana and honey face pack

Bananas are rich in water and vitamins B12 and C, which help moisturize the skin and improve skin elasticity. Honey helps hydrate the skin.

Turmeric mask

Turmeric is a natural skin brightener with anti-inflammatory properties. It can be used to make face masks that are excellent for clearing acne and getting rid of pigmentation.

Aloe vera and lemon juice face pack

This face pack uses the natural power of aloe vera and lemon juice to give your skin an invigorating glow. It reduces excess oil and combats acne.

Honey face pack

Honey is renowned for its hydrating and whitening qualities. Apply a mixture of honey and water in equal parts to your face and let it sit for 20 minutes before rinsing it off.

Multani mitti face pack

This face pack contains natural ingredients that reduce pigmentation, dark spots, and blemishes. It also helps remove excess oil from the skin and makes it look brighter and more radiant.

Tomato face pack

This face pack can be made by grinding the pulp and mixing it with tea or honey. Leave this concoction on the face to dry for 15 minutes.

Besan face pack

Besan is a natural exfoliator that removes dead skin. As a result, your skin will be lighter.

Neem face pack

Neem is good for skin whitening, as it is known to have natural antiseptic and antibacterial properties.