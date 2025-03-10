The northeast region of India, renowned for its breathtaking landscapes and rich culinary heritage, is home to some of the country’s most distinctive agricultural treasures. Among these, Assam’s Kaji Nemu (Citrus limon) and Meghalaya’s Khasi Mandarin (Citrus reticulata) stand out, not only for their unique flavors but also for their cultural and economic significance.



Their Geographical Indication (GI) tag recognition has further solidified their authenticity, boosting their demand in both domestic and international markets. Now, these citrus wonders are making a mark in the craft gin industry, playing a key role in the success of Cherrapunji Eastern Craft Gin—India’s most globally awarded gin.

Kaji Nemu: Assam’s citrus jewel with a global appeal

Popularly known as the Assam Lemon, Kaji Nemu is characterized by its elongated shape, intense aroma, and tangy taste. It has been an integral part of Assamese cuisine for generations, adding depth to pickles, chutneys, and marinades. Beyond its culinary appeal, this citrus variety is prized for its high antioxidant content and medicinal properties.

Recognizing its uniqueness, the Assam government secured a GI tag for Kaji Nemu in 2019 after years of effort, further strengthening its market presence. In February 2024, it was officially declared the state fruit of Assam, marking a significant milestone in its journey. The GI certification has not only bolstered its reputation but has also opened new avenues for exports, with tonnes of Kaji Nemu now reaching markets in London and the UAE.

Apart from its role in traditional Assamese dishes, Kaji Nemu has found a novel application in craft gin. The makers of Cherrapunji Eastern Craft Gin chose this native citrus variety for its distinct flavor and aromatic complexity, ensuring that the gin embodies the essence of the Northeast.

Khasi Mandarin: Meghalaya’s tangy treasure on the global stage

Hailing from Meghalaya, the Khasi Mandarin, also known locally as Soh Niamtra or Soh Myntra, is renowned for its perfect balance of sweetness and tang. This vibrant fruit, slightly larger than a tennis ball, carries a distinct aroma and flavor shaped by the unique terroir of the region.

In recognition of its exceptional quality and heritage, the Meghalaya government successfully obtained a GI tag for Khasi Mandarin in 2014. Since then, its demand has surged, leading to significant exports, particularly to the Middle East, including Dubai. Government-backed Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) have played a crucial role in connecting local farmers with global markets, thereby strengthening Meghalaya’s agrarian economy.

Apart from being a staple in fresh fruit markets, Khasi Mandarin’s high sugar content makes it ideal for processed products like marmalades, juices, jams, and jellies. Rich in bioactive compounds, it also offers numerous health benefits, further enhancing its appeal.

Much like Kaji Nemu, Khasi Mandarin has broken into the craft gin industry, bringing its unique citrus notes to Cherrapunji Eastern Craft Gin. Its inclusion reflects a deep-rooted connection between traditional agriculture and modern distillation, creating a spirit that is both innovative and steeped in local heritage.

Cherrapunji eastern craft gin: A global sensation rooted in local flavours



By incorporating these two iconic GI-tagged fruits, Cherrapunji Eastern Craft Gin has carved a niche for itself in the international spirits industry. This thoughtful curation of indigenous ingredients has not only highlighted the rich biodiversity of Northeast India but has also set the gin apart in the highly competitive global market.

The results speak for themselves. The Meghalaya-made Cherrapunji Eastern Craft Gin has won multiple international accolades, including:

Master 2023 Award at the Spirits Business Awards, London – A first for a spirit from Northeast India.

Gold at the Gin Masters Competition, London – Recognizing exceptional quality and craftsmanship.

Silver at the San Francisco World Spirits Awards & World Gin Awards 2024.

Gold at the Global Travel Retail Masters Award 2024.

Bronze at the International Wine & Spirits Competition 2024.



With its philosophy of crafting spirits for both the palate and the planet, Cherrapunji Eastern Craft Gin continues to push boundaries, positioning itself as a trailblazer in the craft gin industry. By blending heritage with innovation, it has not only put Northeast India on the global gin map but has also celebrated the region’s rich botanical and agricultural legacy.