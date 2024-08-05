The travel influencer community and social media users have been jolted by the recent death of Aanvi Kamdar, a 27-year-old chartered accountant turned travel content creator from Mumbai. Kamdar lost her life after falling into a 300-foot gorge near Kumbhe waterfall in Mangaon, Maharashtra. This incident has ignited a heated discussion about safety practices in the world of travel content creation and the pressures faced by social media influencers.

Kamdar was with a group of friends when the accident occurred. Initial speculation suggested that she might have been filming content for social media at the time of her fall. However, authorities have presented a different account of the events. Reports from the Times of India state that Sagar Dahimbekar, who led the rescue team, suggested that Kamdar might have slipped while walking in the risky region. Locals said she was clicking photos, but this remains uncertain.

Nivrutti Borhade, Mangaon police inspector, added that assumptions about her negligence while shooting a video arose because of her “social media presence”. He clarified that she was simply taking photos, as any traveller would, and her friends only noticed her absence when they heard her scream. He called these assumptions uncalled for in the wake of the incident.

Social media discourse and community response

The news quickly spread across social media platforms, prompting an outpour of grief, shock, and unfortunately, some cruel comments. On Instagram, where Kamdar had amassed a significant following, reactions ranged from heartfelt condolences to harsh judgments.

One commenter wrote, “This is what happens when you care more about likes than your life. So sad but totally preventable.” Another user remarked, “Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. These influencers need to wake up.” Such insensitive comments, while in the minority, highlight the sometimes toxic nature of social media discourse surrounding such events.

Many in the travel influencer community have spoken out against these knee-jerk reactions, emphasising the need for empathy and understanding. Speaking to India Today NE, Isa Khan, a Delhi-based travel content creator, expressed his dismay at the rush to judgement. “The comments on Aanvi’s death were quite sad and disappointing. One shouldn’t stereotype. There’s a preconceived notion about content creators,” he said.

Khan, who discovered that Kamdar had been following him on Instagram, felt a connection to her despite not knowing her personally. He stressed that accidents can happen to anyone, regardless of their profession. “It can happen to anyone. The only difference is that it happened to someone who was a content creator,” he pointed out.

Grace Marbaniang, a travel content creator from Meghalaya, emphasised the importance of prioritising safety over content. “I am not risking my life to get engagement,” she asserted. “I always ensure that wherever I go, I am five times more aware of my surroundings, especially how slippery the terrain is.”

Amit Mehta, an Air Force veteran turned travel vlogger, shared his approach to risk management. He explained that he always studies the topography on Google Earth, marks safe shooting locations, and travels with a local guide. “I always make it a point to travel with a local guide, which is of paramount importance for personal safety,” Mehta added.

From conventional careers to content creation

This incident has shed light on the journey of India’s travel influencers, many of whom have transitioned from conventional careers to the dynamic world of content creation. Khan himself used to be a teacher of Economics for eight years before the pandemic prompted a career change. “When COVID happened, it left a huge dent in my coaching career. That’s when I decided to shift full-time to content creation,” he revealed.

Marbaniang, known as born_hypergirl on Instagram, had a similar unexpected transition. “I never knew I’d be creating content that would receive so much love,” she admitted. “I only used to travel with my dogs, take them on hikes and swim in natural pools.”

Marbaniang now feels a deep responsibility to showcase her home state’s beauty while promoting conservation. “I always make sure people are made aware of how important it is to preserve our nature,” she said.

Mehta, who goes by the name of "wanderlustwithamit" on Instagram, traded the cockpit for the camera after 21 years in the Indian Air Force. “I left the service to follow my passion for travelling and flying drones,” he explained. “Over time, this hobby turned into travel vlogging.”

Northeast India: A magnet for travel influencers

These influencers have found a particular affinity for Northeast India. From the mist-shrouded mountains of Meghalaya to the remote valleys of Arunachal Pradesh, the region has become a magnet for travel influencers seeking to showcase its untouched beauty. Khan enthusiastically shared, “I’ve been to Meghalaya twice, Arunachal twice, and I’m planning to visit Sikkim soon.”

Kyntiew and Marina, a couple based in Shillong, echo this sentiment. “What really inspired us to vlog our travels is to show the beauty and diversity of India to the world,” they explained. “When we shoot and upload such content, it actually breaks the stereotypes of what India is imagined to be.”

Challenges and risks of adventure travel

Exploring these remote locations, however, comes with unique challenges and risks, as highlighted by Kamdar’s unfortunate accident. Mehta recounted a particularly harrowing experience in Meghalaya: “The guide didn’t brief me on the dangers of the trek. I realised it only when he told me to climb down a 90-degree slope with a dead drop of almost 20 metres, using only a single rope and no safety equipment.”

He continued, “And trust me, it was just the beginning. As we kept going forward, the difficulty of the trek only increased.” Realising the danger, he decided to stop and told his guide to turn back. He reflected, “That remains the only uncompleted trek of my life to date and the most dangerous one as well.” Despite the challenges, he expressed gratitude, saying, “I am thankful to God that I took the wise decision to turn back in time.”

Kyntiew and Marina shared a close call at Prutt Falls in Sohra: “We were about to vlog and capture underwater shots, but we decided to wait because we saw dark clouds approaching. As we waited, the water turned brown and the current became so strong that if we had been swimming, we would have been swept away.”

There are dangers inherent in adventure travel, particularly around waterfalls. Marbaniang recounted a challenging trek to a waterfall in Nongnah, describing it as both physically and mentally demanding. “I challenged myself to visit there, and the hike was as difficult as the waterfall was beautiful,” she said. Marbaniang admitted she questioned her own fitness during the trek, however, upon seeing the breathtaking waterfall, she felt that all the pain and bruises were worth it.

Khan, who shares a passion for exploring waterfalls, especially during the monsoon season, emphasised the risks involved. “Monsoon is my favourite season to travel, and I explore a lot of waterfalls,” he said. “The area around waterfalls is generally very slippery, so there are times when you’re just standing still and you suddenly fall to the ground,” he added.

Khan elaborated on his experiences, sharing that he has explored much of Meghalaya and other parts of the Northeast during the monsoon. He acknowledged that while risks are inherent in adventure travel, it’s crucial to be careful. “Even in everyday life, there are risks—like getting hit by a car when you’re walking,” he said. “The risk factors increase significantly when you’re exploring nature, so it’s important to be extra cautious.”

He further reflected on his own journey, noting that while he has been in high-risk situations, he now carefully evaluates the dangers before proceeding. “If something seems too risky, I avoid it,” he explained. Khan stressed that mishaps often come without warning, making it essential to use one’s instincts and take as many precautions as possible. “I have learned to take more precautions over time—checking water flow and taking local guides in remote areas. It’s about doing what you can to stay safe.”

Promoting responsible tourism

Addressing the issue of responsible tourism, Khan said, “Rather than keeping the names of places hidden, it’s important that regulations are made. Government and local bodies’ involvement is a must here.” He suggested solutions like setting daily visitor limits for certain treks and promoting lesser-known destinations to disperse tourist traffic. “This will not put pressure on one location alone, and employment will also be dispersed,” Khan explained.

Kyntiew and Marina discussed the importance of heeding warnings and using common sense. “If there are warning signs around, simply obey and take heed of those signs,” they advised. “In newly discovered places where there are no signs, it’s wise to use common sense to avoid anything that could lead to bad incidents.”

Despite the challenges, these influencers find immense fulfilment in their work. “Travelling always comes first... exploring mountains, getting to know new people, new cultures, new festivals, new everything,” Khan shared enthusiastically. “Content is just a by-product of travelling,” he added.

They also feel a responsibility to educate their followers. Marbaniang advises, “Research the place, talk to locals about safety, and trust them. When you visit, respect the place and feel it.” Kyntiew and Marina added, “One last important piece of advice: always listen to the locals or natives of a place when they give you information.”

Looking ahead

As Northeast India gains popularity among travellers, these creators play a crucial role in shaping perceptions and promoting responsible tourism. Their stories reveal that behind every picturesque post lies careful planning, respect for local cultures, and a genuine passion for exploration.

The death of Aanvi Kamdar serves as a sobering reminder of the inherent risks in adventure travel and the importance of safety precautions. It also highlights the need for a more compassionate and understanding online community, one that refrains from hasty judgments and recognises the ‘human beings’ behind social media profiles.

As investigations into the incident continue, many hope that this event will lead to positive changes in both the travel influencer industry and the broader social media landscape. The focus now is on honouring Kamdar’s memory while working towards a safer, more responsible future for travel content creation.

In the words of Mehta, “Your life means a lot to your loved ones.” This sentiment speaks volumes of the delicate balance these influencers strike between capturing breathtaking content and ensuring their own safety in the stunning yet challenging terrain of India, particularly the Northeast. As the travel content creation community grapples with this loss, there’s a growing consensus on the need to promote safety and responsible tourism, ensuring that the pursuit of the perfect shot never comes at the cost of one’s life.