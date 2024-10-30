"...he was not aware of the fact that he was loved by the conservative world for just being male," reflects the misery that many mothers have faced in labour rooms as they watch their families rejoice over the birth of a baby boy.

Obstetrician Dr. Aruna Kalra's autobiographical "I Want A Boy" is a nerve-wracking and to-the-point narrative about living with the Indian obsession and desire for a male child over a female one.

In a world where opportunities can be grueling for both men and women alike, the book traverses readers to a universe where an infant with a female body is strangled to death by her own mother even before doctors can intervene. The reason? She would not be accepted, loved, or appreciated.

Dr. Kalra's book is a subtle yet profound narrative of her life, an account presented through a series of anecdotes, but...that is not all. She takes readers on an exhilarating journey, much like the ups and downs of a roller coaster, filled with twists and turns that mirror the complexities of her experiences.

As harrowing as the plot is, the book is among others that feature their authors as the main character. In the case of "I Want A Boy", the central figure is the obstetrician herself, who not only has a rich work experience of 25 years but also a past marked with multiple abortions, the ability to meet societal expectations for a son, and the painful reality of witnessing disdain for baby girls.

At the tender age of 21, when an individual is usually busy balancing career prospects and maturity, Dr. Kalra was married off due to societal expectations. Shortly after, she embarked on a journey of marriage and motherhood, welcoming a baby girl who proved to be a force to be reckoned with.

But, what are the odds? Determined to pursue her dreams, she enrolled in her MBBS course, navigating the challenges of both her studies and new responsibilities. Yet, this pursuit came at a cost — a life steeped in the harsh realities of hospital wards and labour rooms, marked by anger, grief, and remorse over the societal disdain for the birth of a daughter.

She navigates life through experiences that are frightening enough to shake anyone to their core. One incident, in particular illustrates the gravity of the situation involving a colleague of Dr Kalra's, a nurse - Aarifa who fell victim to a relentless trap to bear a son after having two daughters.

With poignant anecdotes of women battling challenges of multiple pregnancies, dangerous abortions, and significant health complications in their pursuit of having a son, "I Want A Boy" hits the spot right where it should - deep-rooted gender bias that continues to thrive in the country to date.

Indeed, cultural norms and traditions often infringe upon women's rights and well-being but the sad reality is that this cycle is likely to persist as much as the challenge of giving birth to daughters will continue to be a contentious issue, reflecting biases that prioritise sons over daughters.