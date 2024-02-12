Symbiosis School of International Studies, Symbiosis International (Deemed University), Pune conducted a One-Day Workshop on Outputs of ICSSR Short-term Empirical Research Projection the theme "Survey of the PMDevINE Scheme and NECTAR and the Impact on Enabling Livelihood Activities for Youth and Women in the North East: A Case Study of Manipur" in collaboration with North East Centre for Technology application and Reach (NECTAR), Dept of Science and Technology, Govt of India in the conference room of NECTAR Guwahati office today.This was briefed by Dr Sukalpa Chakrabarti, Deputy Director & Associate Professor of Symbiosis School of International Studies during a press conference.

The workshop was inaugurated by Dr. Arun Kumar Sarma, Director General of NECTAR via online mode. In his inaugural speech Dr. Sarma spoke about the implementation of the PM-DevINE Scheme by NECTAR in all states of NorthEastand its capacity to generate rural employment. Through this project, as far as the Northeastern Region is concerned, it will generate all round sustainable development in all NE states through direct and indirect employment.

Dr.Sukalpa Chakrabarti also presented the findings of her survey in the workshop for discussion and deliberation with the participants. She also spoke on the direct socio-economic benefits of the project and its opportunities for livelihood generation. This was followed by interaction with participants from NECTAR project scientists and scientists of Guwahati Biotech Park. The workshop concluded with presentation by Er Simanta Das, Chief Radio Technologist of NECTAR who shared the implementation experience of the PMDevINEproject by NECTAR and the way forward.

