The Himalayas, a constant source of curiosity for people all around the world, have now been revealed to us from space in a completely new way. Many breathtaking images of this famous mountain range in Asia have emerged as a result of space agencies and astronauts expressing their own viewpoints.



A recent visit by UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyad to the International Space Station (ISS) offered breathtaking views of the Himalayas to the globe. Sharing the images on X, he expressed, “The Himalayas from space. Home to the Everest summit, the highest point above sea level on earth, these mountains are one of the iconic landmarks of our planet’s rich nature.”

The Himalayas from space 🏔️



Home to the Everest summit, the highest point above sea level on earth, these mountains are one of the iconic landmarks of our planet's rich nature. pic.twitter.com/DiQqz0L95b — Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) August 12, 2023

Astronaut Mark T. Vande Hei amazed followers with a picture of the Himalayas taken during his ISS expedition. Posting on X, he commented, “Somewhere on a clear, bright day in the Himalayas. I can’t get enough views like this”.

Somewhere on a clear, bright day in the Himalayas. I can’t get enough views like this. pic.twitter.com/1QNylAIqAF — Mark T. Vande Hei (@Astro_Sabot) June 2, 2021

An improved long-exposure photo of the snow-covered Himalayan Mountains shot by an ISS crew member was posted by NASA with a beautiful explanation. They explained, “The highest mountain range in the world, the Himalayas are the result of 50 million years of collisions between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates.” Along with the dry Tibetan Plateau to the north and the agricultural beauties of northern Pakistan and India to the south, the vision showed the lights of New Delhi and Lahore below.

A powerful photo taken 261 miles above Earth from the International Space Station (ISS) showed the Himalayas dividing China and the Indian subcontinent. According to NASA, "The image's snow-capped mountain range stretches from the lower left to the upper right." On the right side of the picture, the planet's curving edge arcs.



NASA also released more stunning photos of Earth taken from the space station as a bonus.