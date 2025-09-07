In 'The Grassland Games', Assam’s wild hosts crime, cultural intrigue and a dash of drama

Imagine stepping into a foreign land only to be met with danger from the moment you arrive. An abduction attempt at the airport for starters, followed by secrets that unfold one after another. This is the world Chitta Ranjan creates in 'The Grassland Games', a thriller set against the evocative backdrop of the Brahmaputra and Kaziranga National Park.

From the very first chapter, the novel grips the reader with suspense. Ranjan’s strength lies in his imagery - his words are visual, cinematic, and transportive. At times, it feels less like reading a novel and more like watching scenes play out on screen.

"Vulture Hill's cliff appeared before him like a dark monster rising in the mist...The river breeze from the Brahmaputra flowing a few kilometres to the north, mixed with the dank stink of hyacinth-clogged wetland lying in front of him, touched his face," reads an excerpt from the first few pages of the book. Passages like these show the author’s ability to capture the raw beauty and "fantasy-like" menace of the Northeast’s grasslands. The Kaziranga landscape doesn’t remain a backdrop; it becomes an active force in the story.

The narrative follows Amelia, a young Australian tourist drawn to Assam by her passion for wildlife, particularly rhinos. But her journey takes a dangerous turn as she narrowly escapes an attempted kidnapping on arrival, and continues to stumble into a string of unsettling encounters. Her fascination with the natural world collides with the harsh realities of greed, crime, and mistrust.

The book delivers its fair share of action: park rangers on the run, mobs, murders, and constant twists that leave little room for pause. "A fork of branches loomed high over the camp, like the two extended arms of a witch, reminding him of stories...of guards committing suicides and villagers practising weird and secretive rituals." The author goes on to create further visuals that push the urge to continue reading, in anticipation of what's to come next?

With a sprawling cast of characters and intersecting subplots, the story occasionally feels stretched, even overwhelming. And then there’s the premise: a lone woman flying in from Australia to Assam with barely a plan, little preparation, and no support system. All it takes is a few emails with strangers and voila! - she’s on a plane to the Northeast, ready to risk life and limb for the love of rhinos. It’s bold, yes, but also borders on innocence to the point of implausibility, as if a casual trip for adventure could double up as a crime thriller.

Yet, beneath the drama and chaos lies an important theme. 'The Grassland Games' is not just about crime or mystery or even unsettling drama that feels too much to handle; it is also about conservation. The novel makes space for the urgency of protecting endangered species and preserving fragile ecosystems, while weaving in elements of local culture, rural life, and traditions unique to the region.

It is, in many ways, a package: part thriller, part drama, part lesson in environmental consciousness. Readers looking for a fast-paced, easy-to-grasp story with plenty of twists may find themselves hooked. But for those seeking depth, realism, or a tightly crafted plot, the novel may feel uneven. Also, this book features rhinos who are designated names.

Chitta Ranjan’s love for his homeland, Assam, and its grasslands is unmistakable. That affection seeps through every description of Kaziranga and the Brahmaputra. And even if the story doesn’t always hold steady, the setting and the imagery remain the book’s strongest thread - the one element it carries with conviction.