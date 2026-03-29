India cuts maternal deaths sharply, but progress slows globally: Lancet study

India’s maternal mortality ratio (MMR) has fallen by nearly 80 per cent since 1990, dropping from 508 to 116 deaths per one lakh live births in 2023, according to a new global analysis published in The Lancet Obstetrics, Gynaecology, and Women’s Health.

The study estimates that India recorded around 24,700 maternal deaths in 2023. While the decline marks significant long-term progress, researchers caution that gains have slowed in recent years and remain uneven across countries.

The analysis, part of the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) 2023 study led by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington, provides updated estimates for 204 countries and territories.

Comparatively, Pakistan reported about 10,300 maternal deaths in 2023, while Ethiopia and Nigeria recorded 11,900 and 32,900 deaths, respectively, underlining disparities in maternal health outcomes across regions.

Government data presents a more optimistic domestic picture. The latest Sample Registration System (SRS) 2021–23 places India’s MMR at 88 per lakh live births. A Union Health Ministry source said the figure reflects steady improvements in access to safe pregnancy and childbirth services.

“Our progress in maternal health is globally recognised,” the source said, adding that India has achieved an 86 per cent reduction in MMR since 1990—well above the global average decline of 48 per cent. The source noted that the country is moving towards the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target of reducing MMR below 70 by 2030.

Globally, an estimated 2.4 lakh women died due to maternal causes in 2023, translating to an MMR of 190.5 per one lakh live births—down by more than one-third from 321 in 1990. However, 104 countries and territories are yet to meet the SDG benchmark.

The leading causes of maternal deaths worldwide remain haemorrhage and hypertensive disorders during pregnancy. Researchers say improved access to antenatal care, skilled birth attendance, emergency obstetric services and post-partum follow-up could significantly reduce fatalities, especially in high-burden regions.

The study also highlights the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which temporarily increased maternal deaths during 2020–2021, particularly in areas with high infection rates and limited vaccination coverage.

With less than five years remaining to meet the SDG target, the report calls for renewed global action, sustained investment and stronger health systems to accelerate progress and ensure safer pregnancies worldwide.