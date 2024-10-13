Indian-American author and integrative medicine expert Dr Deepak Chopra has raised concerns about potential brain-related issues linked to weight loss drugs. According to Chopra, these drugs create a false sense of satiety and have a profound impact on metabolism. He mentioned that the medications alter metabolism so drastically, that it is comparable to performing a very dramatic surgery on a patient.

Chopra explained that such significant interference with the body's metabolism can affect the mind, drawing parallels to the effects of gastric bypass surgery. He noted that the body and mind are interconnected, with changes in one impacting the other.

He mentioned that early signs of depression and suicidal ideation have been observed in some cases, although it does not affect everyone, but remains a risk.

While acknowledging the potential benefits of these drugs for people dealing with severe metabolic diseases or diabetes, Chopra expressed concerns about their growing use among celebrities, which he believes influences others to follow suit.