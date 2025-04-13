A lot unfolds in the opening chapter of Ell P’s 'Shameless in Stilettos', setting the tone for what promises to be a chaotic yet compelling read. The story kicks off with a high-profile murder, an intoxicated police officer burdened with personal baggage, and a dramatic scene that feels lifted straight out of a Bollywood thriller.

While the start is undeniably gripping, it’s the author’s bold and unapologetic approach to erotic storytelling that keeps the momentum alive - an approach that may ruffle feathers among conservative readers, but one that is undeniably compelling. The storytelling is intensely captivating, drawing readers deeper into a world where each character’s narrative is beautifully, and often daringly, portrayed.

From the very first page, the book grips the reader — but as the chapters unfold, the initial momentum gives way to scenes of complex lovemaking, narrated with a boldness that may unsettle more traditional or orthodox readers. As I delved deeper, it became clear that the book does not shy away from pushing boundaries. It traverses a wide spectrum - from crime and sensuality to complex queer themes, making it a provocative blend of genres and narratives.

As the story begins to take shape, a slew of unruly, intertwining narratives unfolds. Each chapter reads like a separate story, yet all are bound by a central thread destined to converge at a common point. The reader is left grasping for more, eager to see how the characters and timelines interconnect.

What initially felt like an Indian retelling of Fifty Shades of Grey — with its elements of BDSM and intense love-making — soon reveals much more. Ell P’s book holds surprising depth. While the beginning may feel like a whirlwind of dramatic events, you’ll soon find yourself flipping through the pages with growing anticipation, desperate to uncover the murderer of 'Ananth f**ing Reddy'.

You name it, and the book has it. Perhaps the most thrilling moment arrives when readers come face-to-face with the true identity of Ananth Reddy, the son of a powerful business tycoon. What makes it astonishing isn’t just that he was found dead with a sharp object embedded in his eye, but how the author, Ell P, masterfully unravels his character through the chapters. The most shocking reveal? Discovering him in life — not as a man of dominance or control, but lying in a submissive position, waiting to be pleasured through pain. It’s a moment that flips perception, forcing the reader to rethink everything they thought would unfold.

One aspect the book aptly portrays is the vile treatment hurled toward women in positions of power; perhaps it is so deeply ingrained in society that it feels almost natural. One particular line in the book strikes with such intensity: "I don't care what it takes, tell this woman to find my son's murderer. She doesn't eat, she doesn't sleep, she doesn't drink until she finds who did this to my son." Following this statement, the author captures the kind of compliance women may have been conditioned to accept: ""Yes, Sir!" Meenakshi salutes both DSP Iyer and Srinivas Reddy, and walks out of the morgue."

One of the most commendable aspects of the author’s storytelling is her fearless ability to play with her characters — especially the women, each one layered, flawed, and fascinating. There's a weed-smoking cop grieving the loss of her child, a stunning doctor desperate to conceive, a lesbian woman seeking salvation from her desires through Jesus, and a fourth — a commanding dominatrix, highly skilled in the art of bondage and BDSM, who does it all for a hefty paycheck.

I’ll admit, I hadn’t planned on reading 'Shameless in Stilettos' cover to cover — but the storytelling is so fascinating, I found myself flipping through page after page, eager to uncover more about the beautifully crafted characters. Probably that's the magic of the book! It keeps you hooked.