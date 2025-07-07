Inside The Mind: The Psychology Behind the Alarming Rise of Partner Homicides in India

In recent years, India has witnessed a disturbing surge in gruesome partner homicides — cases where love turns into betrayal and affection descends into brutality. These aren't just cases of domestic disputes escalating into violence; they reflect deeper psychological ruptures, emotional manipulation, and, at times, premeditated motives hidden behind smiles and “happy” photographs. From urban metros to remote towns, headlines now frequently carry stories of spouses murdering one another — often with shocking precision.

Take the recent case from Meghalaya, for example, where a woman named Sonam Raghuvanshi allegedly plotted her husband Raja Raghuvanshi’s murder during their honeymoon with the help of her lover and hired killers. What seemed like a romantic getaway turned into a meticulously planned execution.

But the horrifying case of Sonam Raghuvanshi is not an isolated incident. In Delhi (2022), Aaftab Poonawala murdered his live-in partner Shraddha Walker, chopped her body into pieces, and stored them in a refrigerator; a crime that stunned the nation. Or the infamous “blue drum murder” of Meerut (2025), where Muskan Rastogi allegedly drugged her husband Saurabh Rajput with sleeping pills, killed him with the help of her lover Sahil Shukla, dismembered the body, and sealed the remains in a cement-filled drum. From Jaipur’s Gopali Devi and her lover murdering her husband Dhannalal Saini after he found out about their affair, to Uttar Pradesh’s Gopal Sharma allegedly strangling his wife Kriti Sharma and wrapping her body in bedsheets and sacks before fleeing — India has seen a disturbing rise in gruesome partner killings. Often driven by emotional betrayal, illicit affairs, or monetary greed, these cases, spread across states and social classes, point to a deeper psychological crisis and reflect a disturbing trend in intimate partner violence.

So, what drives people to take such horrifying steps?

Dr. Akash Majumder, Consultant Clinical Psychiatrist at Gardenreach Central Hospital, West Bengal, notes, "Sometimes people reach a point where they feel there’s no return — they feel trapped, betrayed, or emotionally overwhelmed. It’s not always impulsive; it can be the result of prolonged emotional pressure or a disturbed mental state.”

He adds, “There’s no single pattern. Sometimes it stems from unresolved trauma, bipolar disorder, or even an urge to regain control in an imbalanced relationship. Emotional manipulation can reshape a person’s sense of right and wrong. If left unchecked, this manipulation can lead to dangerous consequences.”

Dr. Debjyoti, also from Gardenreach Central Hospital, agrees: “Mentality and emotions go hand in hand. If someone grows up in a violent environment, they often normalize such behaviour and begin to see it as acceptable. Over time, their belief system can be shaped in a way that justifies such extreme actions. But if that same person had been offered proper emotional insight, they might have chosen a different path.”

In the case of Sonam Raghuvanshi, reports suggest she was involved in an affair with Raj Kushwaha even before her marriage. Despite knowing she didn’t want to marry Raja, she went through with it. The result? A murder plotted during what should have been the beginning of a shared life. It's a terrifying reminder of how psychological manipulation and suppressed rage can lead to violent consequences.

"We often see individuals who are either overly apathetic or hypersensitive," explains Dr. Majumder. "They might live with high-functioning disorders and manage to maintain a facade of normalcy; until something breaks. Sometimes they show no remorse, and in other cases, guilt can lead to breakdowns."

Raisha Armin Mazumder, a final-year MSc Psychology student from Mizoram University, adds another layer of insight. “Romantic relationships can become toxic, especially when societal pressure forces people into marriages they never wanted. Some individuals marry for money or social validation. Mental health awareness before marriage and discussions about consent within families can help prevent such mismatches.”

She also highlights the importance of background checks before marriage and the need for families to encourage open conversations. “Just because someone seems respectable doesn’t mean they won’t become emotionally or physically harmful. Education and a successful career don’t always reflect someone’s psychological stability.”

But are all such criminals mentally ill?

“Not necessarily,” says Dr. Debjyoti. “Some may suffer from Antisocial Personality Disorder (ASPD), but others act out of rage or revenge. It’s not always about mental illness. Sometimes it’s a learned response — behaviour shaped by long-standing emotional manipulation.”

What’s even more disturbing is how normal these individuals can appear after committing the crime. Many continue with daily routines, seemingly unaffected. “It’s like their rage overshadows guilt,” says Dr. Debjyoti. “They may not even be shaken by the act itself.”

Dr. Majumder emphasizes the role of early intervention: “Many future offenders can be identified in childhood. Unusual aggression, lack of empathy, or cruelty to animals are early red flags. If these are addressed early with psychological education and support, many of these tragedies can be prevented.”

Raisha Mazumder echoes this: “We need to take mental health seriously, not just after a crime is committed, but much earlier. There are systems in place, but awareness and accessibility need to improve.” She adds, “Sometimes people enter marriages they never wanted due to family or financial pressure. In the long run, the resentment builds. If they are also struggling mentally, it creates the perfect storm.”

From clinical psychology to grassroots family counselling, experts agree: prevention is possible — but it starts early.

Dr. Debjyoti emphasizes, "It’s not just about treatment. It’s about recognizing the signs — unusual anger, cruelty, lack of empathy — and addressing them before they grow into something dangerous."

As India continues to reel from one shocking murder after another, these tragic cases demand a deeper conversation. Are we doing enough to recognize the emotional and psychological roots of such violence? Are families, schools, and systems equipped to spot the early signs of distress and help individuals seek guidance?

Love should never end in death. But unless we address the mental health crisis hiding behind these stories, the cycle of silence, manipulation, and emotional suppression will continue — until it erupts again in violence.