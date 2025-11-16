Investors accounts cross the milestone of 24 crore on NSE

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) reached another milestone in November 2025, with total unique trading accounts surpassing 24 crore (240 million). This comes just over a year after crossing the 20-crore mark in October last year. Unique registered investors stand at 12.2 crore (as of October 31st, 2025), after crossing 12 crore on September 22nd, 2025.

Investors may hold accounts across brokers, resulting in multiple client codes. Maharashtra leads with over 4 crore investor accounts (17%), followed by Uttar Pradesh (2.7 crore), Gujarat (2.1 crore), West Bengal (1.4 crore) and Rajasthan (1.4 crore). The top five states hold ~49% of all investor accounts, and the top 10 together exceed 73%.

Assam has close to 50 lakh registered users (3% share). The North East stands out for gender-inclusive investing. Mizoram ranks second nationally with ~32% women investors, Goa leads at 33%. Sikkim follows with 31%, and Assam ranks sixth with ~30%, reflecting rising financial awareness among women.

Investor education has become vital amid the rise in post-pandemic participation. As of September 30th, 2025, individual investors hold 18.75% of NSE-listed companies—a 22-year high. Over five years, the Nifty 50 and Nifty 500 have delivered strong annualised returns of 15% and 18%.

Several investor protection measures, increasing digitalisation, innovation, a growing middle class and progressive policy measures under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Hon’ble Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman have strengthened market confidence. NSE, SEBI, and the Government remain committed to investor awareness and financial inclusion.

NSE has significantly expanded its Investor Education efforts. In the first half of FY26 alone, NSE conducted 11,875 Investor Awareness Programs (IAPs) reaching nearly 6.2 lakh participants, compared to 14,679 in all of FY25. The Investor Protection Fund (IPF) grew 19% YoY to Rs 2,719 crore as of October 31st, 2025.

Shri Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer, NSE said:“Retail investors continue to be optimistic about Indian capital markets, given the robust measures that have been implemented in the past few years including the standardization of mobile-based trading solutions, the implementation of a more streamlined Know Your Customer (KYC) process and strengthened investor awareness initiatives. These measures have helped sustain steady investor participation amid shifting global trade patterns and rapidly evolving geopolitical conditions, while also improving market accessibility, especially for investors residing in tier 2, 3, and 4 cities. Investors now have access to a broad spectrum of instruments—equities, debt securities, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), real estate investment trusts (REITs), infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs), government bonds, and corporate bonds—reflecting the evolution of a technology-driven and inclusive financial ecosystem.”

As one of the world’s largest stock exchanges, the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd continues to play a pivotal role in deepening India’s capital markets and fuelling the country’s economic growth.

