Is India future-ready? 'Viksit Bharat India @2047' paints transformative journey

India’s ambitious transformation finds a fitting chronicle in Aditya Pittie’s 'Viksit Bharat India @2047', a voluminous yet focused narrative that attempts to map the nation's journey to becoming a $30+ trillion economy by 2047.

The title itself is a giveaway - this isn’t a book cloaked in metaphor or mystery. It’s a direct and determined examination of where India stands today, and where it aims to go. Drawing inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a “developed India,” the book seeks to be more than just a roadmap; it is a manifesto of intent, grounded in data and driven by policy.

Spanning over 700 pages, 'Viksit Bharat' is less a casual read and more a structured document of India’s evolution. From advancements in technology, infrastructure, and education to urbanisation and economic reforms, Pittie attempts to leave no sector untouched. The book is also rich in less-discussed topics such as the growing blue economy, its push for sustainability, digital transformation, and a host of schemes and campaigns many remain unaware of.

To its credit, the book is packed with informative content including tables, charts, and policy critiques, making it a valuable reference not just for Indian readers but for anyone seeking an in-depth understanding of the country's socio-economic trajectory. However, it steers clear of controversy. Readers looking for fiery political commentary or ideological takedowns will not find that here. This is a no-nonsense, facts-first compilation that prioritises structure and research over rhetoric.

That said, the book does have a niche appeal. It may not resonate with those who prefer tightly written narratives or genre-specific storytelling. At times, 'Viksit Bharat' risks reading like an extended government white paper — comprehensive, yes, but not always engaging.

One area where the book notably falls short is its coverage of Northeast India. Despite beginning the section with a promising line — "Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, North East India has seen significant development and transformation" - the details remain sparse. For a region often cited as historically overlooked, this superficial treatment feels like a missed opportunity.

Still, one of the more commendable elements of Pittie’s book is his approach towards questioning. The author doesn’t simply echo government achievements; he dives into critiques of various schemes, pointing out flaws and proposing improvements. Issues like gender and economic inequality, caste discrimination, and educational disparities are acknowledged and interrogated.

In a book largely dedicated to national pride and progress, that critical lens is refreshing. It offers not just a glimpse into the future of India, but a detailed map of the challenges and choices that will define that journey.

Ultimately, Pittie's book stands as a comprehensive and earnest attempt to capture the scale of India’s aspirations. Above all, 'Viksit Bharat India @2047' is a compelling resource for readers who value being well-informed. It brings to light numerous topics that remain underrepresented, offering clarity on matters that many Indians know little about. In that sense, the book is a quiet revelation - unpacking policies, initiatives, and developments that deserve wider public understanding. For anyone seeking a fair, data-driven, and balanced account of India’s transformative journey, this book isn’t just informative, it’s essential reading.