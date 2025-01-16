The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has achieved a major milestone with the successful docking of its SpaDeX satellites on Thursday, a feat that marks a significant advancement in India's space exploration efforts. The docking, initially delayed twice due to technical issues on January 7 and 9, was successfully executed after a promising trial on January 12.

ISRO officially confirmed the achievement through a social media post, stating: “Spacecraft docking successfully completed! A historic moment. Let’s walk through the SpaDeX docking process: Manoeuvre from 15m to 3m hold point completed. Docking initiated with precision, leading to successful spacecraft capture. Retraction completed smoothly, followed by rigidisation for stability.”

The SpaDeX mission, which demonstrates the docking capabilities of small satellites, is a technological milestone for ISRO. The mission involved two small spacecraft—SDX01 (Chaser) and SDX02 (Target)—which were launched into low-Earth orbit on December 30, 2024. The docking process involved a precise sequence of rendezvous stages, with the Chaser satellite gradually closing the distance to the Target satellite from 5 km down to 3 m before achieving a successful docking.



Also read: Hindenburg Research founder Nate Anderson closes chapter on controversial investigative firm

This technological advancement is pivotal for future Indian space missions, including Chandrayaan-4, which aims to bring lunar samples back to Earth. The docking technology is also essential for the development of India’s upcoming space station, the Bharatiya Antariksh Station, with its first module set for launch in 2028.

Additionally, the docking capability will be crucial for ISRO's human missions to the Moon in the 2040s, further reinforcing the country's growing space exploration ambitions. The SpaDeX mission’s success lays the groundwork for these future endeavors, showcasing ISRO's expertise in advanced space technology.

After the docking, the two satellites will proceed with power transfer and separation, followed by the operation of their payloads for a mission lifespan of two years. Despite initial delays and recent leadership changes within ISRO, with V. Narayanan appointed as the new director on January 14, the organization remains resolute in its commitment to advancing India's space exploration initiatives.