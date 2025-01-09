Korean beauty powerhouse TIRTIR has launched its first physical stores in India through Reliance Retail's Tira beauty chain, marking a significant expansion in the country's premium cosmetics market.

The brand's flagship Mask Fit Red Cushion Foundation, featuring 30 distinct shades, aims to address a crucial gap in the Indian market where foundation shade diversity remains limited. Beauty analysts note this launch could reshape expectations for shade inclusivity in the Asian beauty segment.

The company's product lineup includes skincare essentials like the Ceramic Milk Ampoule and Milk Skin Toner, alongside makeup setting products. The initial rollout includes five premium locations across Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru, with a presence in high-end shopping destinations like Jio World Drive and DLF Avenue.

The move reflects growing consumer demand for Korean beauty products in India, where the K-beauty market has seen substantial growth in recent years through online channels. Industry experts project this offline expansion could accelerate the segment's growth in the premium beauty sector.