A memoir often serves as a deeply personal reflection of one’s life, capturing emotions, milestones, and introspections. Lav Bhargava’s "A Life Less Extraordinary" does exactly that - but with an added essence of self-reflection.



The book is not just a chronological account of events but an exploration of triumphs and failures, making it more than just a memoir. Although crisp and subtly detailed, the book is structured into 11 chapters covering Bhargava’s family background, childhood, and the inevitable course of life.

However, with a personal narrative laid bare for the readers, the former politician includes a multitude of high-profile names throughout the book, which, for me, seemed to diminish its raw essence. Instead, the book seemingly became one about a man who experienced fame and a place in the high-profile society more than true success.

With its straightforward approach, the book captivates through the sheer honesty of Bhargava’s storytelling, especially in the chapters where he describes his family's legacy and the history of 'The Haveli' in Lucknow, a city that lives up to its title of 'Nawabo ka Sheher'.

One of the striking aspects of this book is how Bhargava acknowledges both success and failure. “Businesses succeed, businesses fail. I have been part of both…,” he admits, shedding light on his struggles, including failed ventures such as a eucalyptus plantation "that fetched him nothing", fisheries and a piggery. The honesty in these admissions makes his journey relatable, emphasising that failure is a universal experience. His words resonate when he humorously recalls, “The high point of that period was pigs standing in single file to greet us as we entered their sty.”

The book also dives into deeply personal losses, recounting the pain of losing his father to illness and his wife at a time when their children were still young. These accounts evoke a profound sense of sympathy and admiration for his resilience. However, one of the more significant moments in the book — his love story and subsequent loss — loses some of its emotional depth due to the excessive mention of high-profile acquaintances like Sharmila Tagore, Sonia Gandhi, and Shatrughan Sinha. While such references add a layer of grandeur, they slightly overshadow the raw essence that could have made the narrative even more powerful.

Beyond politics, Bhargava’s passion for acting and the film industry emerges as an unexpected but intriguing facet of his life. However, a massive chapter is dedicated to just politics, coupled with images from "those" days. What stands out here is that readers unfamiliar with politics or Bhargava's political life may find themselves seeking more information, as not everyone knows about 'The Shervanis' or will be interested in learning about its members, or how his wife Meher and former Miss India Naina became close.

Despite minor instances where the storytelling borders on unnecessary details, Bhargava’s writing remains fluid and immersive, painting vivid pictures for the reader. The description in his blurb: “a journey through politics, passion, and purpose”, encapsulates the essence of the memoir.

Even as I turned the pages, engrossed in the author's life, especially the chapter tracing his family's history, one question lingered: Why does someone pick up an autobiography? For some, the answer is right at the start - it carries a foreword by Dr. Shashi Tharoor. Others may read it out of admiration for the author. And then there are those who might stumble upon it by chance, but would they pick it up?

Personally, I was drawn in by the foreword, but what followed was an unexpected fascination with the life of this former political leader. Tharoor sets the tone perfectly, describing Bhargava as having "...his many incarnations: Thespian, politician, and family man, to name a few." Regardless of the reason, the book offers a compelling look into the life of a man who has worn many hats and emerged with wisdom, strength, and an undying spirit to move forward.