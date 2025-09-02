'Life Is A Battlefield' holds a mirror to inner wars and universal suffering

"On the battlefield of Kurukshetra...Arjuna, the most valiant of the Pandavas, is suddenly beset by anxiety." This extract from Priya Arora’s 'Life Is A Battlefield' is a gentle reminder that even those we look up to as strong and unshakable are not beyond moments of vulnerability. What we now call mental health struggles are not just modern afflictions; they have existed, in some form, across time. And in the 'Mahabharata' turmoil, many readers may find a reflection of their own battles, highly relating to the raw emotional honesty the book brings to light.

"He experiences a complete emotional meltdown, exhibiting all the signs of a panic attack, his heart torn by compassion and anguish at seeing so many of his cherished kin unavoidably pitted against him," the extract continues. In one sweeping passage, the grand war morphs into something chillingly human, almost modern - a moment of paralysis familiar to anyone who has faced overwhelming emotion.

Arora’s narrative gives new dimension to the Pandavas and the Kauravas. Figures who are usually etched in memory as embodiments of strength and rigidity suddenly appear vulnerable. The reminder is clear: even the mightiest falter when emotions become too heavy to bear...and in that very faltering lies the modern-day relevance of Krishna’s words and guidance.

The book is not limited to just ancient scriptures and life lessons. It draws upon examples from mathematicians, philosophers, and even everyday individuals, making it an amalgamation of stories and reflections that hold the power to transform. Arora packages her insights into a journey of words, resilience, and selflessness. Her aim is clear: to strike the mind in a way that cultivates acknowledgment of one’s own willpower, inspiring readers to move past challenges with clarity and strength.

Yet 'Life Is A Battlefield' goes beyond being a commentary on the Bhagavad Gita. It feels like a reminder for our times, an assertion that life has always carried both joy and hardship. Arora connects ancient wisdom with today’s struggles, blending spirituality and guidance in a way that speaks directly to the ongoing challenges of mental health.

As a society, we often mask our collective turmoil. Mental health issues remain commonplace, yet difficult to confront. This book does not sidestep those realities. Instead, it offers tools as a reminder of the mind’s resilience.

"Spirituality cannot pre-empt trouble or cure life’s travails, but it most surely negates the effect misfortune has on your mind. It will not heal your cancer, make your tax bill magically disappear or prevent you from being slapped with a parking ticket," Arora writes. It is perhaps the book’s most important line, capturing the delicate line between belief, faith and reality: spirituality does not erase suffering, but it equips us to endure it.

Every chapter begins with a verse from the Gita, elegantly tying the lessons of history with the anxieties of the present. To me, the book demonstrates that no person - not a hero, not someone beloved of the gods, not even one blessed with superhuman powers - can escape the reality of emotional struggle.

If you expect this book to deliver a purely spiritual deep-dive into transcendence, you may be surprised. 'Life Is A Battlefield' is instead a mirror held up to modern readers. It invites us to confront our inner chaos, to acknowledge the wars we fight within, and to search for the calm that allows us not just to endure life’s burdens, but to live through them.