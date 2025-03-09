For as long as we can remember, many of us have imagined how fascinating it would be to live in a Bollywood movie - a series of dreamy events unfolding right before our eyes in the span of just a few hours. As fantasy-like as that sounds, Puneet Sikka, an aspiring actress, takes life and seamlessly merges it with the very concept of what seems like a film.

"Life is a film script written with disappearing ink," she remarks in the blurb of her book 'Take No. 2020'.

The book, titled "The Mother of All Retakes," is sure to captivate readers. The plot follows four characters, all intertwined with the entertainment industry, as they navigate their tumultuous journey—one filled with highs and lows, but also shaped by the struggles and barriers that push them forward, much like the rest of us in the pursuit of our dreams.

The exhausting nature of this industry is something we all know too well, and it’s often said that those who dream aim for films and entertainment. In a similar vein, these four characters unfold their stories: Meera, a helpless woman striving to succeed and overcome her struggles in the acting world; Dabloo, battling to make ends meet while grappling with a career that refuses to take off; Mickey, a heartbroken individual who strives to prove himself amidst allegations; and Jayesh, an influencer desperate to grab the elusive viral fame.

Their stories intertwine, offering readers a featurish glimpse into the hardships and triumphs of those trying to make it in the glitzy yet grueling world of entertainment.

'Take No. 2020' is an amalgamation of characters and feelings - intertwined into pages of a novel where the characters are the lead characters and the book: almost like directing one film, beginning with 'Lights, Camera!', leading to 'Action!', and concluding with a 'Cut!'.

In my opinion, Sikka has dived headfast with a humourous, yet dramatic and realistic approach, ensuring that the book is not just another boring period of events but a witty account of storytelling marked with realism, entertainment and also grief - a complete package. What stands out is the way the content of the book is structured, with titles and sections that almost make you feel like you’re holding a film script in your hands.

However, what’s truly compelling are the first few pages, which encapsulate not just the essence of the book, but also of the author herself. She plunges headfirst into her passion, giving the reader a glimpse of her fearless approach to storytelling.

From the very first page, the author’s approach is bold, as she doesn’t succumb to the usual notion of positioning the reader's viewpoint within a fixed narrative. Instead, she uses vivid imagery and suspense, affirming right from the beginning that the book is likely to be a roller-coaster ride.

The plot though does not seem quite lucid in all contexts as Sikka tends to lose her grip over her characters at some point, leaving behind a question of "what ifs", "buts", "whys", among other remarks that portray nothing but a doubtful response to an otherwise placid statement.

Take No. 2020 is far from the usual compilation of feel-good fiction about a common person’s rise to success. Instead, it is a poignant narrative that portrays one person’s struggles and despair. It’s an experience that transcends mere reading, inviting you to become part of a larger, cinematic journey.