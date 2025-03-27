M Baazar, a prominent fashion retalier in East India, has signed Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh as their brand ambassador.

Known for her infectious energy and acting prowess, Rakul expressed her joy on the collaboration, adding, “When I went through M Baazar’s exclusive collection, I realised it perfectly blends the best of both worlds- traditional elegance and contemporary style, something that perfectly aligns with my fashion sensibilities, and perhaps many modern Indian women. Their collection is not just about looking good but feeling confident. I am excited to embark on a new fashion journey with M Baazar.”

The CMD of M Baazar, Sanjay Saraf shared his thoughts, “We are exhilarated to have Rakul Preet Singh join us. We are confident this partnership is set to redefine the fashion landscape in India, setting new standards for style and being an inspiration for the contemporary generation.”

Boasting a strong network of 190+ stores spanning across eight states, M Baazar has been elevating the fashion aspirations of Indians for decades.

With a diverse range including menswear, ladieswear, kidswear and accessories, M Baazar caters to the evolving tastes of fashion-forward consumers with the new collaboration with Rakul Preet Singh, set to propel the brand to even greater heights as a leading force in the world of fashion.

About M Baazar: M Baazar is a fashion retail brand with a strong presence in Eastern India, committed to providing stylish, affordable, and high-quality fashion for men, women, and children.

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