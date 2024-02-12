Start with clean nails: Remove any old polish using a non-acetone nail polish remover. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water to remove any oils or residue.

Shape your nails: Use a nail clipper to trim your nails to your desired length, then use a nail file to shape them. File in one direction to prevent splitting.

Soak your hands: Fill a bowl with warm, soapy water and soak your hands for a few minutes. This will soften your cuticles and make them easier to push back.

Push back your cuticles: Gently push back your cuticles using a cuticle pusher or orangewood stick. Be careful not to cut them, as this can lead to infection.

Exfoliate: Use a gentle scrub to exfoliate your hands and nails, removing any dead skin cells and leaving your skin soft and smooth.

Moisturize: Apply a rich hand cream or cuticle oil to hydrate your skin and nails. Massage it in thoroughly, paying special attention to your cuticles.

Apply a base coat: This helps protect your nails from staining and provides a smooth surface for your polish to adhere to.

Apply your polish: Start with a thin coat of polish, applying it in three strokes (one down the middle, one on each side). Allow it to dry completely before applying a second coat.

Finish with a top coat: This will help seal in your polish and add shine. It also helps prevent chipping and extends the life of your manicure.

Clean up any mistakes: If you accidentally get polish on your skin, use a small brush dipped in nail polish remover to clean it up.

Let your nails dry completely: Give your nails plenty of time to dry before doing anything with your hands to prevent smudging.

Keep your nails looking fresh: Apply a fresh coat of top coat every few days to help maintain your manicure and keep it looking glossy.