Expounding regality, complete in Manipuri ethnic attires, Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar and Femina Miss India World 2021 Manasa Varanasi made heads turn as both the divas walked the ramp as showstoppers at the recently concluded Manipur Fashion Extravaganza 2022.

Manushi sashayed the runway for the ace-Indian designer from Manipur Robert Naorem, wearing one of Robert’s designer collections – Pangandam – The Vogue-Loom of Sanalepak. Heartbeats skipped as Manushi walked down the ramp, grabbing eyeballs, as the diva looked stunning in traditional ethnic wear.

On the other hand, Manasa set the temperatures soaring as she walked wearing the design of Arbin Tongjam, looking every inch a Goddess. Looking resplendent and ethereal, the divas did justice by complementing the attires with matching gold jewellery.

Apart from the fashion event, designer Robert Naorem Studio also launched its Pink Ribbon Collection, in tribute to the women folk, marking breast cancer awareness month. A self-detection bra was also launched by the American Oncology Institute.

The audience present at the fashion do were elated by the presence of both the stunning divas who warmly welcomed the two beauties and appreciated their efforts in promoting the ethnic attire of Manipur by donning designer wear as showstoppers.