A new study reveals some striking differences between men and women when it comes to health issues and risks. Men face a higher chance of dying early from conditions like Covid-19, heart disease, and road accidents.

On the other hand, women tend to experience more non-fatal illnesses such as mental health conditions and headaches.

Researchers, who shared their findings in The Lancet Public Health journal, analysed data from the past 30 years to understand how these health gaps have evolved over time and across different regions.

They found that men lost 45% more years of life to Covid-19 compared to women. This disease was the leading cause of health loss in 2021.

One of the biggest gaps favouring women was in cases of low back pain, particularly in regions like South Asia and parts of Europe and Asia.

These differences start in teenage years and persist throughout life, with women facing higher levels of illness and disability overall due to their longer life expectancy.

"Overall, Covid-19 was the leading cause of health loss in 2021, with males experiencing 45% more health loss from Covid-19 than females (3,978 vs 2,211 age-standardised Disability-Adjusted Life Years per 100,000)," the authors wrote.

To address these disparities, researchers emphasised the need for tailored strategies that recognise the unique health challenges faced by both men and women.

They urged countries to collect and use sex and gender-specific data to improve health policies and interventions.

Luisa Sorio Flor, the senior author of the study, noted that the Covid-19 pandemic has shown the importance of understanding how sex differences impact health outcomes.

While men were disproportionately affected by Covid-19 globally, the gap was widest in sub-Saharan Africa and Latin America.

Apart from Covid-19, cardiovascular disease and road injuries also contribute significantly to premature deaths, affecting both men and women.

Mental health conditions, especially depressive disorders, also take a heavier toll on women, with the widest gaps observed in high-income countries and parts of Latin America and the Caribbean.

The study serves as a reminder of the importance of addressing gender disparities in health and highlights the need for concerted efforts to promote health equity for all.