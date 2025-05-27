Despite the growing influence of social media on health awareness, Indian women remain hesitant to depend on it during menstrual emergencies, a nationwide survey has revealed.

According to the 10th edition of the everteen Menstrual Hygiene Survey, released ahead of Menstrual Hygiene Day, while over 71% of women believe social media provides useful information about menstruation, only 11.5% turn to it when facing urgent menstrual issues. The data points to a gap between awareness and trust, especially during critical moments.

The survey, which gathered responses from 1,152 women across 17 states, found that misinformation is a key barrier. Many women reported encountering inaccurate or even harmful advice online. Claims such as delayed periods always indicating PCOD, or that drinking lemonade eases cramps, were commonly cited examples. Other myths included avoiding exercise during periods and misleading guidance on menstrual products.

Social media’s role in spreading menstrual myths continues to be a concern. Respondents flagged recurring content promoting taboos, like staying away from religious places, not touching certain foods, or avoiding hair washes during menstruation. Some misinformation extended to product fears, such as exaggerated claims that tampons or menstrual cups could cause physical harm or infertility.

The survey also revealed that while 82.7% of women experience mild to severe menstrual pain, 41.5% reported using no form of pain relief. A mere 5.5% were aware of cramp relief roll-ons, suggesting limited awareness of non-pharmaceutical options. Painkillers were used by just 14.2%.

Educational background appeared to make little difference in reliance on verified sources. Of the respondents, 76.6% had completed graduation or higher education, and 72.4% were aged between 19 and 35—demographics typically active on digital platforms.

When it comes to menstrual hygiene products, sanitary pads continued to dominate usage with 87.8% preference. A notable shift was seen in the rising popularity of disposable period panties (5.7%), which surpassed menstrual cups (4.7%) and tampons (1.6%).

The findings point to a dual challenge: while social media has succeeded in creating widespread awareness around menstruation, it has not yet earned the trust needed during health-related emergencies. Combating misinformation and promoting medically sound advice remains crucial in bridging that gap.