Tawang is an Enduro Biking event, which will be conducted this year on November 9, at Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh. This event will induce a whole new experience of mountain biking where participants will be riding down virgin trails along Rhododendron trees and lush green meadows.

‘Mon’ stands for Land of Monpas, and ‘Duro’ depicts Enduro format of MTB: related to a long-distance race for bicycles or motor vehicles, typically over rough terrain.

Monduro 2.0 will be organized by the Tawang Cycling Association (TCA) in collaboration with Arunachal Pradesh’s Department of Tourism, Spokehub Racing, WhackyTalky, GT Adventures; this event aims to attract riders from across the globe, thereby reviving the forgotten history of ancient routes, once trodden by the 6th Dalai Lama.

It will be supported by the Department of Tourism, Government of Arunachal Pradesh; and the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

The Mountain Terrain Biking (MTB) event will be divided into two race formats – Enduro, and Cross-Country (XC) races. For Enduro format races, a full suspension bike with full-faced helmets will be used. Whereas, for Cross-country format races, an XC bike with a regular helmet will utilized by the riders.

According to Monduro official website, “Enduro format has various stages on which the riders will have to compete against time. The riders need to get to the start of each stage under their own steam and set a time frame. The times on the stages add up to represent the overall competition. Each rider will be given a start time for each stage.”

Tawang has a nascent mountain biking culture. The region has great potential to become known as a bicycling haven. There are numerous trails across the town, which were once used for commuting by local populace. For bike enthusiasts, it’s the ideal destination, due to its geography, history, and climate. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has altered people’ lifestyles, making it more important than ever to promote cycling and, by extension, health.

Meanwhile, the 2nd Pre booking for Monduro 2.0 is now live. As per the organizers, pre-booking the ticket ensures slots for Monduro 2.0, thereby availing a 10% discount on the registration fees. Race details for the event will soon be announced.