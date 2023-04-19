Billionaire Mukesh Ambani who is the chairman and managing director of India's most valuable company Reliance Industries is celebrating his 66th birthday on April 19.

Mukesh Ambani was born in Yemen's Aden on April 19, 1957. He eventually moved to India and was raised in Mumbai. Reliance Industries, the conglomerate founded by his father Dhirubhai Ambani, has become one of India's most known and renowned enterprises under Mukesh Ambani's leadership.

On the occasion of his birthday, let's have a look at some of his inspiring quotes.

“Relationships and trust. This is the bedrock of life.”

“My view is to give everyone the space to grow in his way. When you see restructuring or separations in a family firm, value has almost always been destroyed. This is the first case where value has been enhanced. In that way, it has been a win-win ending”.

“Mahatma Gandhi’s dream of self-reliance can be attained by making use of the internet and technology”.

“I am a big believer that technology shapes mankind”.

“In the journey of an entrepreneur, the most important thing is self-belief and the ability to convert that belief into reality".

“It is important to remember that there are no overnight successes. You will need to be dedicated, and single-minded, and there is no substitute for hard work”.

“Dance to your own music and take some risks in life, because it is often the risk taker who changes the course of history… and contributes to the well-being of millions of lives”.

It needs mention here that Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man, is a chemical engineer by training. He is a visionary businessman who runs a corporation with holdings in oil and gas, telecommunications, petrochemicals, and retail.