North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR) recently conducted a one-day awareness programme for students and startups on “Plasma Technologies for Entrepreneurship” in collaboration with AIC – IPR Plasmatech Innovation Foundation, IPR, Gandhinagar (An Atal Incubation Centre of Institute for Plasma Research, DAE, supported by AIM-NITI Aayogat Sudmerson Hall, Cotton University, Guwahati. A total of 60 participants including Students, Faculties and Entrepreneurs had participated in the awareness programme.

The program was graced by Prof. Ramesh Chandra Deka, Vice Chancellor of Cotton University; Dr Arun Kumar Sarma, Director General of NECTAR and Dr. Nirav Jamnapara, Head, AIC – IPR Plasmatech Innovation along with other officials and experts from NECTAR, and CPP-IPR, Sonapur.

The program enlightened the opportunities and prospects of using Plasma Technology for a successful technology based enterprise.

It covered topics related to Plasma Technology and case studies on how these technologies can be game changer in several areas. It also introduced the participants with the role of intellectual property and how patenting could help them safeguard innovations. The access to Plasma Technology and applications in the North Eastern region was also elaborately discussed.

At the end of the program certificates were issued to all participants.

