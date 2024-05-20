The Northeast Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR) recently concluded a successful four-day Master Trainer Training Program on “Promoting Scientific Organic Agriculture for Northeastern states” under the PM-DevINE (Prime Minister's Development Initiative in North-East) scheme.



A total of 25 participant’s from Chirang, Kokrajhar, Kamrup (M), Kamrup (R) and Udalguri district has participated in the training programme from 13th May to 16thMay, 2024 at AAU - Horticultural Research Station, Kahikuchi.

NECTAR is implementing 250 organic clusters across Northeastern states targeting 250 Master trainers and 25000 Trainee farmers. One of the major components under this project is capacity building of Master Trainers in organic farming methods. The training programme aimed to equip participants with the knowledge and skills necessary to train others in organic farming practices.The training provides elaborate discussion on Farm lab, Biopesticides, Biofertilizers, Integrated Pest Management and Hands on training to the farmers.

The certificate distribution ceremony was attended by Dr. Arun Kumar Sarma, Director General (NECTAR), Dr. Samiran Pathak, Principal Scientist (HRS), Dr. B. Kalita, Ex-Consultant - Agriculture (NERIWALM), NECTAR officials and Representative from ACCESS Development Services, Krishi Vikas Sahakari Samiti and Mark Agri Genetics Pvt. Ltd. The training ended with certificate distribution to the Master Trainers by Director General, NECTAR.

