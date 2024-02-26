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Photo Credit: Nayanmoni Borah



Nongjrong, nestled in the picturesque state of Meghalaya in northeastern India, is a hidden gem that boasts not only breathtaking landscapes but also a rich cultural heritage. It is a situated in the Mawkynrew Tehsil of the East Khasi hills district and approximately 30 km from the sub-district headquarters and 60 km from the district headquarters, Shillong in the state of Meghalaya. This village is indeed a rare destination that has a lot to offer for the travelers looking forward to divulge into the scenic beauty of nature, engulfed by pristine waterfalls and the tranquil lush greenery that envelops this idyllic village.



Places to visit in Nongjrong:



Nongjrong view point



The viewpoint is the main attraction of Nongjrong hamlet, which is obviously well-known for its gleaming sunrises. It is the actual paradise on earth from where you get to witness the break of dawn.The Nongjrong Viewpoint is not only a sunrise attraction but also a hotspot for witnessing breathtaking sunsets. As the sun dips below the horizon, the sky transforms into a canvas of hues – from warm oranges and pinks to deep purples and blues. The silhouette of the hills against the backdrop of the setting sun creates a truly magical and romantic atmosphere, making it an ideal spot for photographers and nature enthusiasts alike.



Nongjrong Falls



Another place to visit near Nongjrong is the Nongjrong Falls, which is a cascading waterfall that plunges into a pool of clear water. The waterfall is surrounded by dense forest, and is a perfect spot to relax and enjoy nature. The waterfall is about 3 km away from the village, and can be reached by a trek through the forest. The waterfall is best visited during the monsoon season, when the water flow is high and the scenery is more vibrant.



How to see the stunning sunrise view of Nongjrong ?



You can see the sunrise view of Nongjrong when the clouds float below the hilltop. Wake up early in the morning around 3:00 am in the dark and hire a cab from Shillong to Nongjrong which is almost 49 kilometres. After reaching Nongjrong, hike to the hilltop of the Nongjrong and wait for the stunning sunrise view.



Best time to visit Nongjrong



Best time to visit Nongjrong is during November till February when the weather is pleasant and cold. During this time you will get the best view of the clouds at the valley.



Where to stay in Nongjrong or nearby?



We have compiled a list of places where you can stay in Nongjrong. You can contact them and check these affordable family hotels for their pricing.



1. Amaara Homestay

Circuit House Road New Hill Lumsooiung,

Jowai, Meghalaya 793150

Ph: 9362046104



2. Tyrchi INN

Khliehtyrshi, Jowai, Meghalaya 793151

Ph: 7629909755



3. HeiJo’s Homestay

Iongpiah Loompyrdi,

behind Little flower school,

Jowai, Meghalaya 793150



4. CTC Orchid Inn

Jaintia Hills District, Jainta Hills,

Thadlaskein , Jowai , 793150



Best places to eat in Nongjrong?



1. Jadoh War stall

Stadium Rd, Jowai, Meghalaya 793150



2. Yutran Restaurant

Lathadlaboh, Jowai, Meghalaya 793150



3. Jong I Mei Restaurant

Laitdiengsai, Meghalaya 793015



4. Orchid A7 Restaurant

NH6, Ïalong, Meghalaya 793150



5. Hyperfuse Cafe

Jowai, Meghalaya 793150



6. Belly Timber

Ladthadboh, New Hill Rd, Jowai, Meghalaya 793150



7. The Tribes Kitchen

Jowai, Meghalaya 793150

Phone: 069090 63349