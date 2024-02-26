Nongjrong: Discover the Heavenly Beauty on Earth
Nongjrong, a picturesque village nestled in the East Khasi hills of Meghalaya, offers a unique blend of stunning landscapes and rich culture. From captivating sunrises and sunsets at the Nongjrong viewpoint to the mesmerizing Nongjrong Falls, this hidden gem is a must-visit.
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Photo Credit: Nayanmoni Borah
Nongjrong, nestled in the picturesque state of Meghalaya in northeastern India, is a hidden gem that boasts not only breathtaking landscapes but also a rich cultural heritage. It is a situated in the Mawkynrew Tehsil of the East Khasi hills district and approximately 30 km from the sub-district headquarters and 60 km from the district headquarters, Shillong in the state of Meghalaya. This village is indeed a rare destination that has a lot to offer for the travelers looking forward to divulge into the scenic beauty of nature, engulfed by pristine waterfalls and the tranquil lush greenery that envelops this idyllic village.
Places to visit in Nongjrong:
Nongjrong view point
The viewpoint is the main attraction of Nongjrong hamlet, which is obviously well-known for its gleaming sunrises. It is the actual paradise on earth from where you get to witness the break of dawn.The Nongjrong Viewpoint is not only a sunrise attraction but also a hotspot for witnessing breathtaking sunsets. As the sun dips below the horizon, the sky transforms into a canvas of hues – from warm oranges and pinks to deep purples and blues. The silhouette of the hills against the backdrop of the setting sun creates a truly magical and romantic atmosphere, making it an ideal spot for photographers and nature enthusiasts alike.
Nongjrong Falls
Another place to visit near Nongjrong is the Nongjrong Falls, which is a cascading waterfall that plunges into a pool of clear water. The waterfall is surrounded by dense forest, and is a perfect spot to relax and enjoy nature. The waterfall is about 3 km away from the village, and can be reached by a trek through the forest. The waterfall is best visited during the monsoon season, when the water flow is high and the scenery is more vibrant.
How to see the stunning sunrise view of Nongjrong ?
You can see the sunrise view of Nongjrong when the clouds float below the hilltop. Wake up early in the morning around 3:00 am in the dark and hire a cab from Shillong to Nongjrong which is almost 49 kilometres. After reaching Nongjrong, hike to the hilltop of the Nongjrong and wait for the stunning sunrise view.
Best time to visit Nongjrong
Best time to visit Nongjrong is during November till February when the weather is pleasant and cold. During this time you will get the best view of the clouds at the valley.
Where to stay in Nongjrong or nearby?
We have compiled a list of places where you can stay in Nongjrong. You can contact them and check these affordable family hotels for their pricing.
1. Amaara Homestay
Circuit House Road New Hill Lumsooiung,
Jowai, Meghalaya 793150
Ph: 9362046104
2. Tyrchi INN
Khliehtyrshi, Jowai, Meghalaya 793151
Ph: 7629909755
3. HeiJo’s Homestay
Iongpiah Loompyrdi,
behind Little flower school,
Jowai, Meghalaya 793150
4. CTC Orchid Inn
Jaintia Hills District, Jainta Hills,
Thadlaskein , Jowai , 793150
Best places to eat in Nongjrong?
1. Jadoh War stall
Stadium Rd, Jowai, Meghalaya 793150
2. Yutran Restaurant
Lathadlaboh, Jowai, Meghalaya 793150
3. Jong I Mei Restaurant
Laitdiengsai, Meghalaya 793015
4. Orchid A7 Restaurant
NH6, Ïalong, Meghalaya 793150
5. Hyperfuse Cafe
Jowai, Meghalaya 793150
6. Belly Timber
Ladthadboh, New Hill Rd, Jowai, Meghalaya 793150
7. The Tribes Kitchen
Jowai, Meghalaya 793150
Phone: 069090 63349
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