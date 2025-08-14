NSE Chief extends Independence Day greetings, expresses pride in country's growing influence on global stage

Marking the 79th Independence Day, Ashishkumar Chauhan, Managing Director & CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), extended warm wishes to the nation, expressing pride in India’s progress and its growing influence on the global stage.



"On this Independence Day, we celebrate the values and determination that have shaped our nation’s journey. As India completes 79 years of independence, we stand proud as a confident nation, committed to growth, innovation, and building a better future for all, while also enhancing our global presence. My heartfelt wishes to everyone for a Happy Independence Day", said Ashishkumar Chauhan.





On the eve of Independence Day, the NSE headquarters was illuminated in the vibrant hues of the Tricolor — a glowing symbol of pride, unity, and the spirit of our great nation.



Assam is witnessing one of the fastest rises in investor participation in the country, climbing from 21st position in FY20 to 16th in July 2025 with 26.7 lakh NSE investors. Women make up 29.7 per cent of the state’s investor base — the sixth highest in India — with Goa, Mizoram, Chandigarh, Delhi and Sikkim leading in female investor share, in that order.





Assam’s growing contribution is part of a broader national trend where the share of investors from outside the top 10 states has risen to 26.9 per cent, driven in part by states like Assam, Odisha and Chhattisgarh. Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat remain the top three states in terms of India’s total registered investor base as of July 2025.