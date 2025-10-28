OpenAI to offer ChatGPT Go free for a year to Indian users from November 4

OpenAI will make its subscription service ChatGPT Go free for one year to users in India who sign up during a limited-time promotional window starting November 4. The offer coincides with the company’s first DevDay Exchange event in Bengaluru on the same date.

ChatGPT Go, launched in India in August, gives users access to higher message limits, image generation, and file uploads. The move follows a surge in demand since launch, with OpenAI reporting that paid ChatGPT subscriptions in India more than doubled in the first month.

“Since initially launching ChatGPT Go in India a few months ago, the adoption and creativity we've seen from our users has been inspiring,” said Nick Turley, Vice President and Head of ChatGPT. “Ahead of our first DevDay Exchange event in India, we're making ChatGPT Go freely available for a year to help more people across India easily access and benefit from advanced AI.”

India is now ChatGPT’s second-largest market and among its fastest-growing, according to OpenAI. The company said the initiative reflects its ‘India-first’ approach and aligns with the government’s IndiaAI Mission, which aims to accelerate the country’s artificial intelligence ecosystem.

Existing ChatGPT Go subscribers in India will also be eligible for the 12-month free access. OpenAI noted that millions in India already use ChatGPT daily, including developers, students and professionals who rely on its tools for learning and productivity.

The company has since expanded ChatGPT Go to nearly 90 markets globally, building on India’s strong early response and positioning the country as a key driver of its global AI adoption strategy.