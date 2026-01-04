Over 80 per cent Indians with mental illness still outside care: Psychiatric body

Nearly four out of five Indians living with psychiatric disorders are not receiving timely or appropriate treatment, the Indian Psychiatric Society (IPS) has warned, calling the gap a national health and development concern that needs urgent action.

The warning was issued at the curtain-raiser for the society’s annual conference, to be held from January 28 to 31 at Yashobhoomi. Experts said that despite better therapies and rising public awareness, most people with mental illness continue to remain outside the formal healthcare system.

Data cited from the National Mental Health Survey show that more than 85 per cent of Indians with common mental disorders do not seek or receive treatment, placing the country among those with the widest treatment gaps globally. International estimates suggest over 70 per cent of people with mental illness worldwide do not receive care from trained professionals, with access falling below 10 per cent in several low-income countries.

IPS president Dr Savita Malhotra said mental illnesses are among the most treatable health conditions if detected early, yet stigma, poor awareness and weak integration with primary healthcare continue to delay care. She described the treatment gap as “not just a medical issue, but a social and economic one that affects families, productivity and national development”.

Experts outlined stigma and discrimination as major barriers, with many patients fearing judgement at home, work and in society. Limited awareness often prevents early symptoms from being recognised as medical conditions. The shortage of trained professionals further compounds delays that can stretch from months to years.

Dr Nimesh G Desai, chairperson of the organising committee, warned that delayed or absent treatment often leads to more severe and chronic illness, higher disability, family distress, loss of productivity and a sharply increased risk of self-harm and suicide. He called for stronger community-based services, better training for primary care doctors and improved referral systems.

Organising secretary Dr Deepak Raheja said the upcoming conference would focus on practical solutions, including integrating mental health into primary care, expanding the workforce, increasing budgetary support and running sustained national awareness campaigns to reduce stigma and improve access.

The impact of untreated mental illness is most severe among vulnerable groups. Studies indicate that up to 80 per cent of children and adolescents with diagnosable conditions in some regions receive no treatment, affecting education and long-term outcomes. Among older adults, around 84 per cent remain untreated due to neglect, isolation or the belief that psychological symptoms are a normal part of ageing.

While initiatives such as the Tele-MANAS helpline and the expansion of district mental health programmes are steps forward, IPS experts said the scale of response remains far below the need. Mental health, they stressed, must be treated as an essential part of overall healthcare, with the same urgency and investment as physical illness.